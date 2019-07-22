A letter from R. Bilbrough – Democracy

After the memorable coverage of the D-Day landings of 6th June 1944, surely those who were not around at that time must now realise the importance of our treasured democracy. We must uphold democracy at all costs and deliver the democratic vote of the peoples referendum held in 2016, to leave the EU.

It now seems that certain democratically elected MPs take it into their own hands to decide what is best for us. That is so undemocratic and will be the end of democracy for this country.

We could not be in a worse position than we were in 1940 when we faced the might of occupied Europe alone. Although we did have the doubters then in the like of Lord Halifax who wanted to surrender to Germany. Thank God we had Churchill who believed in this country and democracy.

We are Great Britain and we must preserve our democracy, come what may.

R. Bilbrough, Stowmarket