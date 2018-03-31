A letter from R. Bilbrough – Older generation vs NHS

As a very senior citizen, I get very upset and angry with the continuous references being made that the older generation is the major factor why the NHS is in such a crisis. Not a word is ever said about the ever increasing population due to the constant immigration into this country. At least, our generation contributed into the NHS like me, from its birth in 1948. We also experienced all the hardships of the war years. Now we are being blamed for the decline of our NHS. It is a disgrace not only to us older generation but also to this great country to whom we so proudly served in its darkest hour.

R. Bilbrough, Suffolk