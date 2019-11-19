A letter from Derek Mander – NHS

My partner unfortunately recently suffered a stroke losing the movement in her left arm, hand and foot. The superb ambulance crew completed their diagnosis in good time and she was admitted to hospital to undergo the routine MRI scans and other procedures.

Some days later she was transferred to a nearby rehabilitation unit where her recovery proceeds slowly. As many of your readers will appreciate stroke recovery is purely a matter of time while the body re-establishes the nerve paths, synapses and connections to the brain and there is little that can be done to hasten this process, although it is fair to say that ongoing therapy must be beneficial.

However, as a direct result of budget cuts around 16:30 each Friday the nursing staff depart for the weekend, leaving a skeleton staff of porters and carers with the patients trapped in their wheelchairs for the weekend.

Derek Mander, Chesham