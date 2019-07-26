A letter from J. Hayford – Blue Badge scheme

Thank you for your article about the Blue Badge scheme.

I would like to mention that my application to renew my blue badge was refused. I have had it for 15 years so now I am suddenly not eligible?

The Government is taking rights away we had previously? (That doesn’t seem “right”). I can’t now shop anymore in town as I cannot walk miles to where I was parked carrying shopping. It changes my life completely as I cannot get out of the house.

This Government is axing elderly people with disabilities from their rights they once had.

I hope other people will come forward and write to you about their situation.

J. Hayford, Rhoose