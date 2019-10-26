A letter from G. B. Butler – Downsizing

Downsizing can be easily resolved – if the “will” was there. We need factory built, modern material “prefabs”. I recall these just after the two world wars and they were very advanced, with fitted kitchens and also a fridge – virtually unheard of at that time.

They were lifted off their transport facilities onto prepared sites with utility connections built to precision for precise connections.

As there is no “red tape” our supposed “betters” in the House would refuse even to sanction so simple a policy.

G. B. Butler, Stockton