There are chestnuts trees in London but most of them produce chestnuts which are thin as wafers – I know for a fact that Chinese people know where the good, plump chestnuts are but it’s a closely guarded secret.

As for hazelnuts, I can dream. For the first time in my life I have found medlars at the Imperial War

Museum Orchard – no hazelnuts or chestnuts there.

All the best, keep up the good work.

Emilce Rees