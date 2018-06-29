A letter from Catherine May – Tax on pensioners

I am absolutely outraged at the latest ridiculous suggestion by the Resolution Foundation that Pensioners should start paying more tax towards the government’s plan to give 10k to young people because they are having such a hard time of it because of government policies.

What happened to the plans to make richer people pay their correct share of tax?

Of course if they are referring to richer pensioners paying more tax then they should have said so, and not cause distress to the majority of pensioners who are living on the breadline! We have millions of older people in the UK who are struggling and this is not a wise solutions to the problems caused by successive governments.

Catherine May