If you are a tradesman in the UK, whether you are an electrician, a plumber or heating engineer or specialist, a builder or contractor, or carpenter, you know that you need to find as much work as possible, especially if you are just starting out in your trade. But finding the proper work and the right clients can be easier said than done, especially if you have not been able to build a reputation in your community yet. You also know that competition can be fierce in whatever industry you are in, so it’s best not to let your competitors get ahead; you need to find a way to gain the leverage and edge you need. So what can you possibly do to enhance your chances of getting jobs as a tradesman? Here’s how you can easily get more jobs and projects if you are a UK tradesman.

• Build a website

One of the things you can focus on as a tradesman in the UK – especially if you are a beginner – is to build a website. If you don’t have a bricks and mortar shop, which not many tradespeople will have, then one of your best options is to have a website. But don’t just build any website – the more professional your website looks, the better for you. A website can establish your credibility and reputation as a tradesperson, but more than this, it can give potential clients information about you and what you can do for them. But it isn’t enough to just build a website and leave it, either. Make sure your site is regularly updated; you can do this by posting articles, offering special deals and promotions, adding customer testimonials and information on recent projects, and generally peppering your website with highly useful and relevant information which can help prospective customers.

• Go on social media

Nowadays, almost everyone is on social media, and the same should be true for you as well. Fortunately, you have more than a few options when it comes to social media networks, from Facebook to LinkedIn to other platforms such as job quote sites where you can sign up and take advantage of tradesman job leads online. These kinds of sites are easy to sign up for, and they even offer free trials and give you access to thousands of online queries from customers as well as the chance to choose the jobs and projects you prefer. It’s best if you can stay as active as possible on your social media networks because you never know when the next customer is going on Facebook or another platform to check for tradespeople near them.

• Distribute flyers

Whilst being visible online is already a great way to establish yourself as a tradesperson, some old-fashioned or “traditional” tools are still used – and for good reason. That being said, don’t forget the power of flyers. Distribute as many flyers as you can around your neighbourhood and community, and flyers and leaflets have long proven inexpensive as well as effective. Aside from going around and putting flyers in letterboxes, you should also visit the local restaurants and shops so you can leave a bunch of flyers for their customers. Good luck!