Pay a visit to the world’s largest wildlife extravaganza

Wildlife TV presenters and experts will join tens of thousands of nature lovers from all over the world at Rutland Water Nature Reserve this weekend – 17th-19th August – for the 30th annual Birdfair. Chris Packham, Mike Dilger, Simon King, Jess French and Lizzie Daly are among the wildlife TV presenters that will entertain the crowds throughout the weekend.

Birdfair brings together wildlife enthusiasts from 83 countries around the world to raise money for vital wildlife conservation work. Since the first event in 1989, the fair has raised more than £5 million helping to save countless species.

The annual extravaganza features fascinating talks and hundreds of stalls selling a variety of wildlife-related goodies, from books to holidays. Thisis year’s highlights include:

A panel of experts debates the State of Nature in Britain with a focus on changes in our environment since Birdfair launched in 1989. Broadcaster Simon King, journalist Patrick Barkham, and Kerry McCarthy MP are among the guests that will join Chris Packham for the discussion.

Wildlife cruises on the Rutland Belle, with celebrity experts including Nick Baker, Mike Dilger, Simon King & David Lindo.

The Wild Zone offering young visitors and families a weekend of entertainment ranging from plays, storytelling, guided walks, virtual pond dipping, mini-talks, themed crafts and puzzles and much more.

Birdfair founder and co-organiser Tim Appleton, who has run the event since 1989, said:

“This year we’re expecting Birdfair to be bigger and better than ever. We are delighted that so many of the well-known TV personalities are joining us and showing their support for what is now seen as the largest Wildlife event on the planet, and the programme is packed with more than 180 really interesting talks and the marquees are the place to be for all your nature shopping needs.”

Proceeds from Birdfair’s ticket sales are donated to international conservation work through BirdLife International, which represents wildlife charities around the world. This year, Birdfair will be raising funds to create a haven for flamingoes at Mar Chiquita in Argentina.

Birdfair is on at Egleton Nature Reserve, Egleton, Oakham, Rutland LE15 8BT. Nature Reserve

Opening times: 9am – 5.30pm on Friday and Saturday; 9am – 5pm on Sunday

Gate prices

Adult 3 day ticket- £40.00

Adult day ticket – £15.00 (Fri – Sun)

Sunday only RSPB and Wildlife Trust Concession ticket – £13.50 (must show a valid membership card on entry)

Student 3 day ticket – £18.00

Student day ticket – £7.50.

Last ticket sales: 4pm Friday and Saturday, and 3pm Sunday.

Birdfair entry tickets cover visiting the exhibition marquees and attending the talks during the day. Tickets for the cruises and evening events can be bought separately.

For all information on Birdfair, and details & tickets for all the events, please visit: birdfair.org.uk

Follow @TheBirdfair on Twitter and Like Birdfair on Facebook for news and updates.

Rutland Water Nature Reserve is cared for by Leicestershire & Rutland Wildlife Trust in partnership with Anglian Water and provides one of the most important wildfowl sanctuaries in Great Britain, regularly holding in excess of 25,000 waterfowl.