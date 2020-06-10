4 Reasons to Install Vinyl or Laminate Flooring in Your Home

Technologies have been upgraded over the years, and the vinyl floors of today are not even close to becoming lifeless. Thanks to advancements in design and manufacturing, it’s been supplanted with a more luxury, resilient vinyl flooring that has rapidly become popular.

Here I will discuss 4 big reasons to buy luxury vinyl or laminate flooring no matter which room in your home you’re thinking of sprucing up.

1. A Wide Variety of Colours and Styles

It’s the second layer of vinyl surfaces, which makes it so versatile and beautiful. A printing method known as rotogravure is used on this layer in order to imprint design and style.

This particular technique of printing runs on the rotary press with photoengraved plate designs to imprint any type of design onto the vinyl.

Heavy-duty vinyl flooring is so adaptable because it’s designed to imitate the look of so many natural objects. Brick, stone, linoleum, tile, marble, and even wood are a few of the available options.

A variety of textures, patterns, and colours create countless options. It doesn’t matter what your budget or style taste is; there are lots of options to pick from.

2. Easy to Clean

Vinyl flooring today is typically available as “no-wax” flooring. Most of these “no-wax” floors are much easier to clean because the surface shines without waxing. A moist cleaner is all that is normally required to keep it thoroughly clean.

3. Wear Resilient

There are a couple of varieties that offer a long life span and wear resistance quality:

Printed Vinyl Floors

The majority of vinyl floors are made of 3 to 4 layers sandwiched together to make a material that’s both beautiful and durable.

The very first layer is made up of supporting material that’s made out of fiberglass or felt. The next layer is an imprinted layer of vinyl that sticks to the base layer. There are cushioning layers on some designs. The final layer is known as a “wear layer,” and it’s also made from vinyl.

Inlaid Vinyl Flooring

The design is made over the density of the vinyl in inlaid vinyl flooring, this specific type is higher in price, but if the design is scratched or chipped, it’s not apparent because the design expands all over the sheet.

Inlaid vinyl flooring doesn’t have a wear coating, however, they do have a basic supporting layer.

4. More comfortable Under your foot

If you’re planning to fit the floor coverings in places where you’ll be doing a lot of standing or walking, such as in your kitchen, a design that has padding support will probably be most comfortable. In comparison with laminate, tile, or wooden floors, the padded vinyl floors may usually offer a higher level of comfort for walking and standing.

Also, with laminate, wooden, or even tile flooring, the service provider may have to do a lot of hectic cutting to affix the flooring pieces together. With roll-type vinyl flooring, the clutter of cuttings is reduced that may save you money and cleaning time.