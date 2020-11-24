WATCH FILMS AT HOME: Unhinged, Le Circle Rouge, Aprile and The Son’s Room reviewed By Robert Tanitch

UNHINGED (Sony) is an American film for a divisive and stressful society who finds itself unable to apologise. Traffic jams bring out the worst in people. Road rage makes for a good thriller, the best in the genre since the nerve-wracking Duel (with truck versus car). A psychotic (Russell Crowe) is at the wheel pursuing a frightened mother (Caren Pisttoris) and her young son (Gabriel Bateman). Derrick Borte directs and the more authentic, and the less action movie and horror movie the film is, the better.

LE CIRCLE ROUGE (StudioCanal). Jean-Pierre Melville wrote and directed this highly successful French gangster film in 1970. All men are guilty. A criminal (Alain Delon), just released from prison, joins forces with an escaped murderer (Gian Maria Volonte) and an alcoholic ex-cop (Yves Montand), an expert marksman, to carry out a diamond heist in Place Vandome. A police commissioner (Andre Bourvil) is onto them. The actors are excellent and the suspense is great

APRILE (StudioCanal). This 1998 Italian film, written, directed and acted by Nanni Moretti, tells the story of how he tried to make a political documentary but he was constantly distracted and not least by the pregnancy of his wife (Silvia Nono, Moretti’s wife in real life). He ended up making a musical about a Trotskyist pastry chef. Watch Moretti’s The Son’s Room instead. It is vastly superior.

THE SON’S ROOM (StudioCanal), written, directed and acted by Nanni Moretti in 2001 won him a Palme D’or at Cannes. A psychiatrist’s teenage son dies in a diving accident in the sea. The film observes how the psychiatrist, his wife and his daughter cope with the grief. They remain shell-shocked for a long time. They discover the son had a girlfriend. Meeting her is an essential part of their healing process. The film also observes a number of the psychiatrist’s clients on the couch talking about their problems.

