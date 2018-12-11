The Snowman: the magic of Christmas

Raymond Briggs’ classic picture book The Snowman , capturing the wonder and innocence of childhood, was published in 1978 and became an instant hit. There are no words in the book; the story comes to life entirely through its fabulous illustrations.

In 1982 the book was adapted into an animated film , first shown on Channel 4 on Boxing Day that same year. It was an instant hit with young and old alike and has become essential Christmas viewing.

For the last five years Carrot Productions have toured the UK with The Snowman film and a live orchestra. This year seven cathedrals – Blackburn, Chester, Durham, Gloucester, Lichfield, Liverpool and Winchester – are among the 16 venues across the country welcoming the production, adding stunning surroundings to the whole experience.

These events are much more than just a film screening; the presence of a professional orchestra, and a young soloist performing the famous Walking in the Air song, add magic to this beloved film.

The programme also includes a second animation, specially commissioned by Carrot Productions. This year some venues will be treated to a world exclusive in the form of A Donkey’s Tale. This heart-warming story of Dillon the Donkey, an ordinary donkey with an extraordinary dream that takes him on a journey that will change his life, has been specially written and composed by Daniel Whibley.

Daniel is also responsible for the musical score for The Bear and the Piano, which will be touring some venues again this year. This exclusive animated film based on the award-winning book by David Litchfield has a narration recorded by Joanna Lumley. It already looks set to become a family favourite for the next generation.

In addition, each event has a visit from the organisation’s very own snowman and a rousing Christmas overture.

“One winter’s night, a snowman comes to life and an unforgettable adventure begins”…don’t miss the chance to see this wonderful film accompanied by a live orchestra in a fabulous setting.

For ticket information and further details of The Snowman tour, which runs from 3rd to 29th December, please visit: www.carrotproductions.com. For a full list of venues please visit: http://carrotproductions.com/tour-dates.html