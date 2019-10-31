Time to veg out!

You may be surprised to learn that there’s a charity for older vegetarians and vegans! Vegetarians for Life (VfL) was established in 2008 to promote that no-one should be forced to give up on their dietary preferences (or needs) just because they are older.

The Hawthorns Group is a proud member of VfL’s directory, a 1,300 strong list of veggie-friendly organisations in the UK. Even as a recent member, the company has been nominated in VfL’s 2019 Awards for Excellence in Vegetarian Care Catering, with the finals in London in October.

Amanda Woodvine, VfL Chief Executive, commented ‘The number of vegetarians and vegans has trebled in the last five years. They and their families have understandable concerns that their dietary needs and preferences can be met throughout their retirement, with food prepared separately to meat products, and a variety every day from a chef who takes the time to understand their needs.’

Chefs at The Hawthorns provide first-class vegetarian and vegan options, which take into account religious and cultural dietary needs as well as resident dining preferences and awareness. Many residents enjoy that it is a lighter option to eat vegetarian, whilst others see its importance in reducing our dependency upon meat and moving towards a more vegetarian diet to support planet resource sustainability.

The Hawthorns Group operates four premium retirement villages and communities and have honed this into a fantastic offering with many years experience delivering an all-inclusive rental model with a single monthly charge that covers everything, a worry-free and active lifestyle with all the chores done for you.

Combine all this with all four communities holding the coveted Hospitality Assured Award for extraordinary levels of service and your active and healthy retirement is just around the corner.

