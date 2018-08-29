A repeat performance for the children’s charity Variety

A daring duo from the property world are set to paddle 125 miles down the River Thames in a pedalothon – 30 years after first embarking on this epic journey.

Roger Saper and Andrew Shaw, former employees of real estate company Jones Lang LaSalle, plan to travel around 20 miles a day, over six days, from September 2 2018, to raise £20,000 for Variety, the children’s charity. As daunting as their challenge is, Roger, 67 and Andrew 62 are looking forward to it!

Roger and Andrew first paddled down the Thames in a pedalothon way back in 1988 to raise £16,000 for Great Ormond Street Hospital. Their fundraising efforts contributed to the cost of building a new wing of the hospital, which was opened by Princess Diana in 1994.

Andrew says: “As in 1988 we are reaching out to the generous property industry and many others to support our challenge and help us to raise funds in support of the amazing work that Variety does and has done for nearly 70 Years.

“The work of Variety never stops and by supporting us you are helping two older guys fulfil a dream to repeat something we did as young men. Now that we have reached a more senior time in life we really do need your support to repeat this amazing feat and know that in doing so we are all helping many less fortunate children to survive or to enjoy a better life.”

Variety believes that neither disability nor disadvantage should prevent a child from realising their full potential. Since setting up its UK division in 1949, the charity has raised over £200 million and supported over 800,000 children affected by ill health, disadvantage and disability.

The charity’s support for children and young people spans the provision of specialist equipment including powered wheelchairs and bespoke Variety Sunshine Coaches for special needs schools. The charity also equips children’s hospitals with the latest medical technology and provides exciting and educational experiences for children through Variety Great Days Out.

Ronnie Nathan, a trustee of Variety says: “I really admire Roger and Andrew’s courage in undertaking this amazing challenge.

“A six day 125 mile pedalothon along the Thames is not going to be easy, but they are doing it because they want to make a difference in the lives of children and young people, supported by Variety.”

Roger and Andrew will travel from Lechlade to Kingston, passing through Newbridge, Sandford, Wallingford, Sonning, Cookham and Runnymede. They will spend at least 7 hours paddling each day, and plan to spend each night in hotels along the route.

If you would like to contribute to Andrew and Roger’s fundraising target of £20,000 please visit:

https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/Pedalothon2backonthewaterafter30years