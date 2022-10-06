Robert Tanitch reviews Dmitry at Marylebone Theatre, London.

The Marylebone Theatre, formerly The Rudolf Steiner Hall, extensively refurbished, five minutes from Baker Street Station, opens very bravely with an unfinished play by Friedrich Schiller.

Schiller suddenly died in 1805, aged 45, having only completed the first two acts and leaving behind copious notes.

Dmitry, written by Peter Oswald with Alexander G Gifford (the artistic director of the Marylebone Theatre) is a characteristic Schiller mix of politics and religion, set in 1605 when Russia and Poland were at war.

Dmitry, the son of Ivan the Terrible, was murdered when he was a very young boy by Boris Godunov.

In the years which followed, there were many false individuals claiming to be Dmitry and the rightful tzar of Russia. The young man in Schiller’s play genuinely believes he is Dmitry. A chain on a cross, given to him by his mother, convinces the Poles of his authenticity.

The Russians fear the power of the Roman Catholic Church and losing their identity. (The present Russian invasion of Ukraine gives the play an extra resonance.)

Schiller’s finest dramas, Don Carlos and Mary Stuart, have had excellent revivals this century. But generally speaking, the great German playwright is rarely staged in the UK. So, I was really looking forward to seeing Dmitry and the bonus was a new fringe venue.

The play has a huge cast, which is a rare thing for a play in these cash-stricken days. The cast is headed by Tom Byrne as the false Dmitry. James Garnon, always good value, is the papal envoy.

I might have enjoyed Tim Supple’s wordy and overlong production more and been engaged with what was going on, had certain actors not shouted and screeched so much, making it painful and heavy-going to listen to them.

