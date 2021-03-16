Paula’s Wines of the Week – 15th March 2021

More wine reasons to shop at Morrisons

Morrisons may be the fourth largest UK supermarket with its 497 stores but it has failed to capture the memorable ad jingle stakes. Tesco’s “Every little helps” and “Mums go to Iceland” or the pat on the back pocket for Asda price are annoying ear worms, but “Morrisons Makes It” reads more like something from a beleaguered British car industry. But what of their wine range – are they stuck in the 70s or more twenty-first century?

Morrisons wine buying team are definitely trying to capture modern twenty-first century wine consumers with a range of recent exclusives and modern wine styles. Kylie Minogue’s new addition to the singer-actress’ wine range is exclusive to Morrisons – the Cotes de Provence rose 2020 at £15 is stylish and tasty and worth seeking out, while the new Rigal Vin Orange (£10) is so on trend that its light orange tinge made by steeping the white Gros Manseng grape skins in their fermenting juice may confuse many into thinking this is an orange liqueur. It isn’t.

But how will customers know? You could read the online customer reviews on the Morrisons grocery website or from many online wine review websites. But as wineuncorked.co.uk actively seeks out everyday supermarket wines, then this popular free online wine review service is the place to go.

Morrisons top 95 wines are labelled with their “The Best” logo and are priced in the slightly above average price range at £6 to £9 a bottle. Here you’ll find classic wine regions and styles ranging from The Best Burgundy and The Best Gran Reserva Rioja to single variety wines such as The Best South African Shiraz and The Best West Australian Chardonnay – all are generally reliable with a few reaching the 5* out of 5* wineuncorked.co.uk rating scale.

But which are worth looking out for? Try these from The Best range.

Morrisons The Best wine reviews from wineuncorked.co.uk

The Best South African Shiraz 2019

£7.25 Morrisons

5*

A complex deeply coloured wine with smoky cherry aromas that are made more attractive with dark chocolate and liquorice. The addition of allspice berry notes make you think there may be a dash of gin in the wine but of course there isn’t – just the brain-nose connection going into over-drive. The taste is all you’d expect from a Shiraz – spicy and warming – with a definite addition of Parma violet sweet flavours.

The Best Wild Ferment Single Vineyard Pinot Noir 2019

£10 Morrisons

4*

Underneath the Morrisons label is the top Chilean winery Errazuriz. The “wild ferment” description tells us that the wine was fermented not with the usual commercially bought yeast but rather wild strains of yeast brought in from the vineyard and shown as a dusty bloom on the grapes. These wild yeasts can be tricky to control and the resulting wine can either be yuk or great. This one is great. Flavours of strawberry and raspberry along with deeper notes of burnt toast, chocolate and cherry.

The Best South African Chenin Blanc 2019

£7.50 Morrisons

3*

The aromatic white grape Chenin Blanc is at its best from South Africa. This fruity version is all creamy tinned pears and dried banana aromas with lightly oaky apple flavours.

The Best Alsace Gewurztraminer 2019

£8 Morrisons

3*

The “spicy” traminer grape does what it says and delivers a spicy edge to the fruity mix of sweet melon, pear, fresh mango and lychee. There’s a lot going on but it’s all a bit unbalanced with all the flavours fighting for attention.

The wineuncorked.co.uk wine rating system uses a maximum of 5 stars:

5 star rating (outstanding – the top rating given by wineuncorked.co.uk)

4 star rating (very good wine)

3 star rating (good wine but over priced)

2 star rating (a disappointing wine)

1 star rating (little to offer)

Visit wineuncorked.co.uk for more wine reviews, wine explanations and newsletter

Tweet me a wine question @wineuncorkeduk or email paula@wineuncorked.co.uk

© Paula Goddard 2021 www.wineuncorked.co.uk