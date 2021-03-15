Bingo: A popular hobby for free

Bingo has been popular in Britain since the 1920’s when it was played at fairs and village halls across the UK. However, it wasn’t legalised in this country until the 1960 Betting and Gaming Act.

Prize money increased substantially as a result and its popularity surged with a record 14 million people registered to play. Bingo halls declined in popularity in the early 2000’s, however the internet has since resurrected this great game.

Statistics from the UK Government Gambling Commission prove that bingo is once again being enjoyed by more and more people.

• £198m – Gross Gambling Yield for the remote bingo (October 2018 – September 2019)

• 12.5% increase from Apr 2018 – March 2019

The National Bingo Game Association estimate that eight percent of UK adults currently play bingo. Many experts expect these impressive figures to increase further as bingo’s popularity continues to grow.

Why is online bingo so popular?

Players can now play bingo anytime and anyplace they want

The effect of the internet on bingo cannot be understated. A game once synonymous with crumbling halls and old age pensioners has been transformed into a modern game for all ages.

One of the main reasons behind the demise of bingo halls was the change in consumer trends. Today’s players do not want to sit in a bingo hall for hours or be forced to wait for the doors to open.

Consumers today want to be able to play bingo on the go, whenever and wherever they want. As smart phone usage continues to grow, so too does people’s demand for greater accessibility from their gaming sites.

Online bingo operators have responded with impressive apps that offer greater convenience to this new, younger demographic. Now players are only the press of a button away from a game.

Free Bingo

One the benefits of bingos transition online has been the proliferation of opportunities to play the game for free. The online marketplace is a crowded and competitive one and operators need to stand out.

This competition is why companies are using promotions to entice players to their sites. Perhaps the most popular promotion of all is the chance to play bingo for free.

Is Free Bingo really free?

Free bingo is indeed a free form of bingo that allows you access to a bingo room. More importantly, you don’t have to hand over a single penny of your own money.

Free games are just like a standard game of online bingo and come with the added bonus of being completely risk free. There are also cash prizes up for grabs although these tend to be smaller than those on offer in regular games.

These promotions, such as 888ladies no deposit, are loved by players. It enables them to relax and enjoy a game before deciding whether or not to part with their own money.

What is No Deposit Bingo?

No deposit bingo is offered as a promotion to prospective new customers to encourage them to sign up to a site. As the name suggests, the player does not have to deposit any of their own money in order to play.

However, no deposit bingo does come with conditions:

• It is for a time limited period. Players will only be able to play on the site for a certain amount of time.

• Players will not be able to access all of the bingo rooms.

• Access to games will only be available at certain periods of the day.

• Prizes for these games are limited and may come in the form of cash, bonus money or additional bingo tickets.

• Some winnings are only allowed to be spent on site.

The advantages of No Deposit Bingo

The biggest advantage of receiving a no deposit bingo bonus is that the player is able to try out a site risk free. That way they are able to discover whether or not they think they’re going to enjoy a particular site before paying any money.

The overall look and feel of online sites can vary considerably as they are all very different. Therefore, it’s important that players feel comfortable on a site if they’re going to be spending a lot of time playing on it.

With the huge range of games on offer, no deposit bingo is a good opportunity to check them out in more detail. Things to look out for are:

• How many bingo rooms are there?

• What is the range of ticket prices?

• Are chat room hosts available all the time?

• What sort of jackpot games are on offer?

• When are they played?

Another advantage of free bingo is that players are able to practice playing games and improve their skills before committing to a site. This is a particularly important for bingo beginners who may be uncertain of the rules.

It’s easy to see why so many people are taking advantage of signup bonuses and playing bingo online for free. Players can explore new sites and games and enjoy playing bingo at no cost to themselves.

Bingo is here to stay

Bingo shows no signs of losing its place in the British public’s heart and its recent rise in popularity is no surprise. It’s an exciting, sociable game that all the family can enjoy whenever and wherever they want.

Whatever your reasons for playing, be it as a hobby, for fun, or the prizes, there’ s a free game of bingo waiting for you. And best of all, you’ve got nothing to lose.