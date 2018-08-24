Meals when you want them!

The use of innovative slow cooking technology means Parsley Box meals are safe to store until you’re ready to use them.

Parsley Box meals are prepared using a Sous Vide method of cooking. Sous Vide is French for “under vacuum” and is a method of cooking in which food is sealed in airtight packing then placed in a temperature-controlled steam environment. The intent is to cook the item evenly, ensuring that the inside is properly cooked without overcooking the outside, and retain moisture.

Because it is sealed in the packages, the aromatics are retained, not lost in the steam. The cooking process ensures that the food is totally cleared of any bacteria, which makes the food safe for long periods, without the use of unnecessary preservatives.

Other meal options, are prepared using traditional cooking and packing methods. There are no artificial additives or “nasties’

This means you can store all Parsley Box meals at room temperature, without the need to take up space in your fridge/freezer but do please check the use by date on the side of each tray.

