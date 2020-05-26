No room for complacency in Covid-19 fight – carers

Time to start preparing for the recovery of social care

Carers today warned there was no room for complacency in the fight against coronavirus (Covid-19).

Whilst welcoming another fall in care and nursing home deaths, the Independent Care Group (ICG) said the country had to keep up the pressure on the virus to avoid a second spike.

It also says now should be the time when the Government starts to plan social care’s recovery once Covid-19 is clear.

Today’s figures from the Office for National Statistics show that 1,660 people died in care and nursing homes from Covid-19 in the week up to 15 May. That is down from 1,666 the previous week, 2,423 the week before that and 2,800 the week before that.

For the first time, deaths in care homes accounted for more than half of all deaths from Covid-19 on one single day. On 9 May there were 214 deaths in care homes (51% of the total) and 191 in hospitals (46%).

ICG chair, Mike Padgham said: ‘The trend continues to be a downward one, which is encouraging. But we have to remember that each death is a tragedy – someone’s mother, father, brother, sister, aunt, uncle or friend and for that reason we cannot let up.

‘We have seen evidence of people on beaches and in parks failing to observe proper social distancing and we have to keep up the pressure and not let a second spike in this virus come and take away more people.’

The ICG says providers are still facing some issues with personal protective equipment (PPE) and proper testing. They also need more financial support, as many are struggling.

Mr Padgham added: ‘Much still needs to be done as PPE and testing are patchy to say the least and providers need more financial support. We have to remain vigilant to avoid a second spike in cases. If we keep up the pressure we will get through this.

‘Then the real priority is to get started urgently on a complete reform of care.

‘During this pandemic we have seen in the most horrific fashion, what happens when social care and NHS healthcare are not properly integrated. Chronically under-funded and under-resourced, social care was not in a position to cope with a pandemic and has been brutally exposed.’

The ICG says the £3.2bn pledged for local authorities to help them support social care is not reaching care and nursing homes and homecare providers.

It says a time-limited expert-led task force should be set up now to begin rebuilding social care so that it is never again placed in the same perilous situation it is in now.

The ICG also calls for the Care Quality Commission (CQC) to waive registration fees for the next 12 months and for social care to be zero-rated for VAT – both measures that would help struggling care providers immediately.

● Social care currently looks after 400,000 people in care and nursing homes – that is three times the number in NHS hospital beds. Social care looks after a further 640,000 people in their own homes.