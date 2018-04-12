Good cleaning power that’s great for ‘everyday’ household dust and dirt

Mature Times reviews the Vax Blade 32V Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

This cordless vacuum cleaner from Vax is a lightweight, handheld cyclonic cleaner with a wand to extend it to clean floors – a super all-in-one design. Designed for carpets and hard floors this is a powerful vacuum for a cordless machine. The Vax Blade 32V Cordless Vacuum Cleaner comes with a toolkit designed to clean dirt from all those hard to reach places and contains a dust brush attachment; stretch hose; textile tool; tough dirt tool attachment and a flexi crevice tool and dusting brush.

Assembly is very straightforward and the accompanying booklet gives clear instructions. The battery comes with a small amount of charge so it was ready to go straight from the box. As with all appliances, do make sure you read the instructions fully before you get going. From flat, the battery takes approximately four hours to fully charge.

There are a number of good design points to the Vax Blade 32V Cordless Vacuum Cleaner and one of the best is that it weighs just 3kg, which the manufacturers claim is the lightest cordless vacuum around. Most of the weight is in the bit you hold which was noticeable at first, but no real problem. Using it without the wand at overhead height was a bit heavy, so best to use your free hand as a support. Having said all that, overall it’s great to use and taking it upstairs was no problem at all.

The control buttons are conveniently positioned on the body of the machine, just where you hold it. The battery charge indicator lights are large and easily show how much battery charge there is. There is a boost mode (which comes on automatically when you turn the vacuum on) and a brush bar button. We found that using the vacuum with the boost on was the best mode to use and gave the best result.

The maximum running time is 45 minutes but this does depend on which setting you use. So if you want to eke out the battery life, don’t use the boost mode all the time. You can’t use the vacuum whilst the battery is charging; the machine won’t stand up on its own, so it will need to be placed on its wall-mounted dock.

Moving from carpets to tiled floors was no problem and the machine glided effortlessly between the two types of surface. We found that using the brush bar on carpets gave the best results but it’s not really necessary on hard floors. It’s fast and very easy to manoeuvre, taking corners with no difficulty at all, and cleaning right to the edge. The handheld is great for the stairs, the car, hard to reach places and getting rid of cobwebs!

Emptying the vacuum is easy and pretty much mess-free. The dust and dirt are compressed into a cylindrical storage capsule on the hand held part of the machine and it’s easy to see when it needs emptying. The dust compartment is easy to remove and empty. The storage capsule is rather small but frequent emptying was no problem. The filters are all washable.

Easy to use, the Vax Blade 32V Cordless Vacuum Cleaner gives good cleaning power that’s great for ‘everyday’ household dust and dirt. Recommended.

Available from Vax at http://www.vax.co.uk/vax-blade-32v-cordless-vacuum-cleaner-2

Product Specification:

Runtime 45 minutes (max)

Weight 3 kg

2 year guarantee

Filters are rinseable

32V Lithium battery with 1 year guarantee

Height: 109 cm

Width: 24 cm

Dust storage Compartment: 0.6L

Delivery is free and should you be unhappy with the appliance you will receive either an exchange or full refund within the first 30 days.