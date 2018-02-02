Great British Dog Walks to get tails wagging and faces smiling in 2018

Thousands of dog-lovers across the UK are set to enjoy the fresh air and scenic British countryside in support of national charity, Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

The much-loved Great British Dog Walks return in 2018 for their fourth series; 20 fun-filled countryside walks held at picturesque locations countrywide. These walks help ensure more hearing dogs can be trained to bring life-changing benefits to deaf children and adults.

Last year, around 3,000 dogs of all shapes and sizes, along with 5,000 adults, took part in the nationwide dog walks. These scenic venues, which include nine National Trust locations, have been handpicked by the charity to make sure the Great British Dog Walk is an ideal event for dog-lovers, families, couples, independent walkers and organised walking groups. The walks take place between March and July.

There is a free, special, limited-edition Great British Dog Walk doggie bandana for each adult ticket purchased and you can meet working hearing dogs at every walk. Each venue will have fun activities for all the family, as well as stalls with gifts and refreshments.

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People chief executive Michele Jennings says: “The Charity is very proud that we are entering a fourth year of the Great British Dog Walks. We simply could not help thousands of deaf people reconnect with life without our wonderful supporters and dedicated volunteers taking part in these types of events. Following the success of the last three years, I hope the 2018 walks in our Great British countryside get tails wagging and faces smiling all over the UK.”

The effects of hearing loss can be devastating. The inability to take part in everyday life can lead deaf people to feel isolated, excluded and anxious. Hearing dogs alert their owners to crucial sounds like the smoke alarm, as well as everyday sounds such as the doorbell. They also provide a warmth of companionship that can boost a recipient’s confidence, often helping them to reconnect with the community around them, and lead their lives to the full.

Adult tickets are £10 if booked in advance online, or £12 on the day. Children under 16 are free. To sign-up to your nearest Great British Dog Walk and for more information on the walks and locations visit: greatbritishdogwalk.org