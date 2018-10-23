Dust off your dancing shoes and get set to dance around the world

The British public have fallen in love with dance over the last decade or so, as the viewing figures for Strictly Come Dancing attest. As well as being a delight to watch, taking part in any dance activity is a great way to keep fit.

If you have a passion for dancing, or if you just like to watch others taking to the floor, then the annual popular Dance Around the World Festival of World Dance is for you. The event is organised by Dance Around the World, a community arts organisation dedicated to promoting awareness of, and participation in, the folk arts in general and traditional dance in particular. This October they are holding their eighteenth annual Dance Around the World Festival of World Dance at Cecil Sharp House in Camden Town, London, home to the English Folk Dance and Song Society.

The festival is a two-day community event celebrating traditional dance cultures from all over the world. Over fifty dance groups will present a programme of non-stop performances and ‘taster’ workshops. Visitors will be able to see an amazing and diverse selection of dance styles and even give traditional dance a try for themselves. Dance styles will include Flamenco, Indian, Caribbean, South East European, Tango and Maori. As well as all the dancing there will also be music workshops.

The Saturday evening event will be a Latin-American evening, showcasing the rich variety of South American dance cultures from Carnival to folk. On the evening of Sunday 28th there will be a friendly and social Anglo-International ceilidh, with international dance band Cloudburst.

This festival is for all; young or old, experienced dancers and novices alike. You don’t need to have any dance experience, nor do you need to take a partner along. So why not go along and be inspired by this colourful and delightfully inclusive festival. It’s sure to get your feet tapping!

Dance Around the World Festival of World Dance will be held on Saturday 27th October – Sunday 28th October between 10:00am – 11:00pm at Cecil Sharp House, London and is run entirely by volunteers, with all performers, teachers and organisers donating their services for free.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please go to: https://www.cecilsharphouse.org/component/content/article/22-csh-site/csh-events/5519-dance-around-the-world-2018?Itemid=163