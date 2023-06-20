Classic Board and Table Games Adapted for Mature Players

Many of us have played classic games all our lives, with the likes of Scrabble and Trivial Pursuit providing hours of entertainment over the years. This is why more mature players should be pleased to find out that changes are being made so that these games are easier to carry on enjoying for the rest of their lives.

The Switch to Online Games

The move to online versions is one of the recent changes that has made it easier to play games. We can see how this works with the example of online blackjack at Paddy Power. Live dealers present the action and you can change the camera angles and screen size to fit your needs. With a variety of live games to choose from, there are different settings and features to take into account when deciding which one to play.

In addition, this look by Assisting Hands at the best online games for seniors includes the likes of chess, mahjong, and scrabble. You can find online or mobile versions of just about every classic board game or card game these days, with some of them featuring a computer opponent and others allowing you to play against humans.

The Changes Made to Classic Board Games

Hasbro makes some of the most widely-played board games such as Scrabble, The Game of Life, and Trivial Pursuit. Hasbro has teamed up with Ageless Innovation to produce new versions that are designed to make it easier for adults to carry on playing them with no problems.

The changes made include elements such as bigger pieces and larger printed words on the boards. Some of the changes are designed to make the gameplay more relevant to older players. For example, Trivial Pursuit Generations, has the same six categories as before but with new segments divided into generations.

As described in this CNN report, The Game of Life is also divided into segments by generation and the players need to choose a generation before starting. Those who belong to a more mature generation will see this reflected in the actions they carry out as they land on certain parts of the board. Scrabble Bingo 3-in-1 can be played in three different ways and has big, easy-to-hold tiles. It also has a 30-second timer so players need to make their moves in this time limit.

With all of these new versions of classic board games, one of the main drivers behind the redesign is to encourage players to carry on with their favourite games even if their eyesight gets poorer or other factors make playing the original more difficult.

These examples show us how games have evolved to cater for more mature players. We can expect to see more changes like those we’ve looked at here, meaning that we can continue playing our favourite games in ways that suit us.