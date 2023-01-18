Best destinations and tips for solo caravanners

The thought of going on a caravan trip on your own can seem quite daunting at first, but once you have done it a few times and become more confident with the essentials of running a caravan by yourself, you will probably wonder why you didn’t start doing it sooner. Here we look at some top tips for solo caravaners and what some of the best destinations are in the UK in 2023 for those trips on the open road.

Tips for solo caravanners

To begin with, if this is your first foray into caravanning, it might be worth considering buying a smaller caravan to start with, to see how you get on. Smaller vans are easier to tow, manoeuvre and store as well, especially as they are lighter than bigger caravans. There are also sensible longer-term steps to think about that will make the physical and technical side of caravanning easier. These include looking into doing a towing course and investing in a reversing camera/sensor to help with manoeuvring and parking your caravan. A motor mover is also a wise investment, especially for people caravanning on their own, because it can be very difficult to get your caravan into position when pitching up on your own. Motorised caravan movers allow you to use a remote control to manoeuvre your caravan into tight spaces and even up or down minor small hills. These are all points to think about as part of your approach to caravanning, especially if you are planning on taking lots of solo adventures, as these will make things easier for you. Additional safety precautions and tips before you head out on the open road include:

• Making sure you know which route you plan to take, how long you will likely be driving for and where your campsite for the caravan will be. This will all help with planning out your journey so there are no unexpected hiccups along the way

• You should do some basic pre vehicle checks, such as checking the tyre pressure, the washer fluid and ensuring no warning lights are on for example. Also, make sure you have a fire extinguisher and first aid kit on board as well

• Double check all your insurance details. You should always compare caravan insurance and get a policy that protects you if something happens to your caravan or its contents. Unlike car insurance, it is not a legal requirement for static or touring caravans to be insured, but it is sensible to consider getting it. Around 4,000 caravans are stolen every year and there is also the risk of accidental damage. What type of policy you choose will depend on the type of caravan you have and the level of cover that you’re looking for with regard to your contents

• Stock up on essentials such as food and water in your caravan so that you won’t need to head out and do a food shop when you arrive at your destination

• If you have a small caravan with no shower, make sure you know what amenities the caravan park you are heading to has in advance before you set off. This will save any problems later down the line

• Tell someone where you are planning to head and for how many days so that someone knows where you are from a safety point of view

• It is also useful having a map on board, just in case there are any problems with the Sat Nat on the day of your trip

Purchasing an inflatable awning can also make your trips more enjoyable and create more space. These are very popular with caravanners, they are also easy to come by and easy to put up as there are lots of options. No matter what time of year you go on a caravan holiday, always make sure you take extra towels and wellington boots with you. These are essentials, as the UK weather can be pretty unpredictable and getting wet or muddy is to be expected, no matter what the season. It is also handy having a laptop with you with some films already downloaded to it just in case the UK weather lets you down and you find yourself having to shelter from any rainy summer days. When you do arrive at the place you plan to pitch your caravan up at, you should make sure you familiarise yourself with the local surroundings and amenities, so you know where everything is. You should also make sure you lock up safely at night and leave nothing open so you can have peace of mind and relax.

Top places to visit

When it comes to destinations to visit, the UK has an endless list of places with natural beauty that would be perfect for over night stays in the caravan. Below we have listed ten popular destinations and the name of a caravan park there:

• The Lake District – Park Cliffe

• Henley-on-Thames – Hurley Riverside Park

• Snowdonia, North Wales – Aberafon Camping and Caravan Site

• The Yorkshire Dales – Wood Nook Caravan Park

• Polperro, Cornwall – Great Kellow Farm

• Purbeck Heritage Coast, Dorset – Durdle Door Holiday Park

• Breacon Beacons, South Wales – Aberbran Fach Caravan and Camping

• Dartmoor National Park, Devon – Woodland Springs Touring Park

• The Peak District, Derbyshire – Bakewell Campsite

• Somerset and Wiltshire – Botany Camping and Glamping

The freedom of deciding to pack up and travel to a holiday destination by yourself represents many opportunities, but always make sure you are sensible – do all your checks before you set off and be sure to compare caravan insurance to give you added protection and peace of mind whilst on your travels. Happy caravanning!