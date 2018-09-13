BBC One’s Britain’s Best Home Cook NEEDS YOU!

Judges Mary Berry, the queen of home cookery, top chef Dan Doherty, produce expert, Chris Bavinand presenter Claudia Winkleman are once again on the hunt for Britain’s Best Home Cook.

This popular series sees home cooks from across Britain showcase recipes that have been passed down through generations and that they share with family and friends every day.

Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content says: “It’s a delicious recipe: one Mary Berry, add two judges, ten contestants and then Claudia Winkleman. It’s exciting to be growing a new cooking show on BBC One; the search for Britain’s Best Home Cook continues.”

David Brindley, Head of Commissioning, Popular Factual and Factual Entertainment says: “This competition truly celebrated what home cooks are creating daily, up and down the country. What we saw in the last series were incredibly passionate cooks whose influences from their experiences and cultural backgrounds were the basis for a range of recipes that wowed our judges. We’re delighted to be bringing another series back to BBC One.”

KEO Films’ Chief Creative Officer and Executive Producer, Andrew Palmer, says: “What made this series so endearing was that the food being made was from the heart. Our contestants demonstrated cooking that we haven’t seen in other cookery shows and we are looking forward to seeing what our next home cooks will create.”

Do you love cooking? Could you be Britain’s next Best Home Cook?

If you think you can impress Mary and the team with your culinary creations then why not apply to become a contestant in the next series of this popular cooking competition for home cooks?

Share your passion for cooking and your family traditions with us all. Happy cooking!

Applicants must be aged over 18. To apply for the next series of Britain’s Best Cook please visit www.britainsbestcook.co.uk; email cooking@keofilms.com; call for free on 0800 0836 188 or text/call 07847 819945 (please note that texts/calls to this number will be charged at the rate applied to your account by your service provider).