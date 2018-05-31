Bake away for Cupcake Day!

Thursday 14th June, 2018, is not just any Thursday, it is Cupcake day! Cupcake day is part of a simple, fun and light-hearted campaign from Alzheimer’s Society that aims to raise awareness and vital funds to help defeat dementia.

Alzheimer’s Society are calling all bakers, from novices to seasoned pros, to unite against dementia with family, friends and colleagues by baking or buying cupcakes.

This will be the third year that Alzheimer’s Society have held Cupcake day and the charity have high hopes for it after 2017’s income almost tripled from 2016, with more than £1 million being raised for the vital cause as a result of Cupcake day.

Dementia is set to be the 21st century’s biggest killer. Someone develops it every three minutes and it’s set to affect 1 million people by 2021 – but there is currently no cure. Cupcake day is a way that everyone can get involved and unite in the fight against dementia whilst having a lot of fun.

Each cupcake sold this Cupcake day will help Alzheimer’s Society find a cure, improve care and offer help and understanding for people affected.

Whether you choose to celebrate on 14 June or mark the occasion at another time, there are no excuses not to get involved. So, dust off your baking bowls, whip out your whisks and unite against dementia by signing up for Cupcake day at: cupcakeday.org.uk

For more information on what you can do to get involved with Cupcake Day, visit: www.cupcakeday.alzheimers.org.uk

Click here for two exciting recipes, with a healthy twist, to inspire you.