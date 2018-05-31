Two exciting cupcake recipes, with a healthy twist

Refined-sugar-free Carrot Cup Cakes

Makes 12, sugar-free

150g self-raising flour

100g ground almonds

75g raisins

50g walnuts, roughly chopped

3 tsp mixed spice

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

3 large eggs

100ml sunflower oil

2 tbsp date nectar

3 tbsp milk

300g carrots, grated

200g cream cheese

Grated rind of 1 orange

½ tsp ground cinnamon

Preheat the oven to 180°c, 160°C fan, gas mark four. Line a 12-hole muffin tin with paper cases.

Place the flour, ground almonds, raisins, walnuts, mixed spice and bicarbonate into a large bowl and mix well.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs, oil, date nectar and milk. Stir in the grated carrots then add the wet mixture to the dry ingredients and mix to make a thick batter.

Spoon the mixture into the paper cases. Bake for 20 minutes, then leave to cool on a cooling rack.

Beat together the cream cheese and orange zest. Pipe or spoon the cream cheese frosting on top of each cake and then sprinkle with ground cinnamon.

Pistachio and Lime Cup Cakes

Makes 9, Gluten-free, dairy-free, sugarfree, vegan

150g dried apricots, chopped

Grated zest and juice of two limes

120g shelled pistachios

3 eggs

5 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

120g coconut oil, melted

100g ground almonds

1½ tsp baking powder

1 tbsp maple syrup

50g icing sugar

Preheat the oven to 160°C, 140°C fan, gas mark 3. Line a muffin tin with 9 paper cases.

Place the chopped apricots in a small pan with the zest and half the lime juice and one tbsp water. Cover and simmer for two to three minutes to soften the apricots. Leave to cool.

Place 100g of the pistachios into a food processor and blitz to break them down. Add the eggs, olive oil, coconut oil, ground almonds, baking powder, maple syrup and apricots and blitz again to give a thick batter

Spoon the batter into the muffin cases and bake for 18-20 minutes, until risen and golden.

Remove from the oven and cool on a cooling rack.

Mix together the remaining lime juice and the icing sugar and spoon over the cupcakes.

Chop the remaining pistachios and sprinkle over the cupcakes.

