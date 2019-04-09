6 tips for booking your family holiday

A family holiday is the perfect opportunity to spend some quality time with the kids, while making memories that will last long after you fly home.

However, not only travelling with little ones but planning it can quickly turn from an enjoyable experience to a stressful one.

To avoid that happening, here are six tips to help you book your family holiday and ensure that everything runs smoothly from the moment you start organising it, until you are putting your suitcase away again, ready for next year.

1.Keep an eye out for the best time to book

Taking the whole family away can be costly – especially if you have to go during the summer holidays (which, if you don’t at the moment, it’ll only be a matter of time until you do once the kids are in school).

You should book early to get the best deal. However, the most affordable travel dates across the school holidays tend to be the last week of August. This is ideal because you have something to look forward to and the kids get a treat before they have to go back to school.

2. Find kid-friendly destinations but remain flexible

It’s advisable to make a shortlist of the places you would like to go – featuring places that both appeal to you and caters for children. You’ll want to check out the beaches, activities and facilities to help determine this. But, by keeping your options open you can be more flexible when it comes to booking. That way you can go for the best deal rather than having to spend hours searching and stressing because you are set on one destination.

3. Consider going all inclusive

All inclusive is an ideal option for many families. Firstly, you don’t need to worry about finding somewhere to eat for breakfast, lunch and dinner each day – which can take a lot longer when you have the kids with you and need to find somewhere suitable. Secondly, you don’t have to worry about your budget because all food and drink is paid for. So, the kids won’t be pestering you for an ice cream or a drink because they can eat and drink without it costing you an extra penny. Check out the likes of Broadway Travel all inclusive deals, to see what your options are.

4. Research and book activities in advance

Once you have decided where you are going, make sure you take some time to research the activities available. You’ll want to find ones that are suitable for your whole family and by researching and booking in advance, you’ll know exactly what you are going to be doing while you are there and won’t find yourself in a situation where you are desperately trying to find something to do.

5. Make sure your accommodation is near the beach

You’ll no doubt spend a lot of time on the beach during a holiday with the children, so make sure you are within walking distance. The kids can build sandcastles and paddle in the water while you can soak up the sun and get stuck into a good book.

You can also easily head back to the room if you need to – and for food and drink, if you do choose to go all inclusive. Plus, it’s easy to get the inflatables and bucket and spade backwards and forwards. You may even be able to get a sea view which is always a bonus!

6. Rent a car to give you the freedom to explore

The easiest way to travel between your accommodation and the airport, especially when you have little ones in tow, is in a hire car. You can fill it with your luggage and not have to worry about finding a taxi or getting it all on and off a bus. Plus, you can fill it with everything you need for a day out and then set off to explore your chosen destination. Stopping off wherever you want, for as long as you want.

So, start your research now and you can start counting down to take off.