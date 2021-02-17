5 Proven Benefits of Hemp Seeds

Whilst hemp seeds do come from the well-known cannabis plant, they’re not a mind-altering substance. Not only are they benign, but they have an abundance of star quality. Much like other seeds, such as flax seeds, they have countless benefits being jam-packed full of healthy fats, fiber and, protein. There are many online resources for learning more about hemp seeds, such as cannabis college, where you can better leverage the benefits of the natural seed.

1. Macronutrients

First and foremost, hemp seeds are deliciously healthy. The brown seeds have antioxidant benefits, and are full of fatty acids, like omega-3 and omega-6. These two are particularly important for vegans, as they’re often mostly consumed from fish, so this is a great resource for it.

Hemp seeds have a similar amount of protein as soybeans per gram. In 3 tablespoons worth of hemp seeds, there is almost 10g of protein. On top of that, they contain all 9 amino acids, healthy fats, and around 1.2g of fiber in 3 tablespoons.

2. Keeping the brain healthy

Most of this nutritional information leads itself to keep the brain healthy into old age. Given that the brain is a big ball of fat, and hemp seeds have incredibly healthy fats and amino acids, CBD is proven to help with neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and neuropathic pain.

Again, for those that have specific diets, such as veganism, that can often be low-fat, this is a great source of essential fat consumption. Alternatively, meat-eaters may consider replacing some animal fats with cleaner fats such as hemp seeds.

3. Anti-inflammation and skin conditions

Inflammation can cause endless issues with the human body. Fatigue, arthritis, pains, fevers, acne, among others, are all symptoms of inflammation. There is an increasing body of knowledge surrounding anti-inflammation diets, although they can be ruthlessly strict.

Hemp seeds are a great contributor to lowering inflammation, mostly due to being a rich source of omega fatty acids and gamma-linolenic acid.

This in turn can help with skin conditions such as acne, which is often a result of inflammation. Omega-3 is also proven to ease symptoms of acne, too.

4. Heart Health

It goes without saying that the healthy fatty acids packed inside hemp seeds are also good for the heart. It’s well researched that omega-3 can help reduce the risk of heart disease and arrhythmias. It’s not just the omegas contained in hemp seeds, but the ratio of them, which is important.

5. Vitamins and minerals

Hemp seeds aren’t just a great balance of macronutrients, but they’re also packed full of micronutrients.

Hemp seeds are a great source of magnesium, potassium, phosphorous, and vitamin E. They also contain folate, vitamin B-6, thiamine, and niacin.

Research into hemp seeds continues, with its rising popularity being in its infancy. There are plenty of places to learn more about hemp seeds and CBD, which can be a beneficial supplement to most people’s diets. It’s worth consulting a doctor prior to any significant changes in diets, as well as keeping up to date with the current literature.