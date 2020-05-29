30 Days Wild returns with new and inspiring ways for people to connect with nature

The Wildlife Trusts’ annual 30 days wild is nearly upon is. This is The Wildlife Trusts national nature challenge which urges people to do something wild every day for the whole month of June. Back for its sixth year, 2020’s challenge is more important than ever as we enjoy the wildlife close to our homes and the solace enjoying nature can provide.

If you don’t know what to do then visit the The Wildlife Trusts’ website where you can find plenty of free and inspirational activities that will allow you to plan 30 Days Wild so that you are ready to start on Monday 1st June.

30 Days Wild is for everyone – wherever you live, whatever your age! This year, all the amazing resources are available exclusively online and include a colourful wallchart, a wild bingo game, colour-in window poster and a passport log-book with ideas to record wonderful wild actions – including crafting with nature or going plastic-free for a day, to taking action for bugs, bees and butterflies in your garden.

People taking part and signing up will receive more ideas from The Wildlife Trusts throughout June – these will include more inspiration about wildlife gardening, nature photography, writing and blogging and making wildlife films.

Research shows that taking part in 30 Days Wild is good for you. People say they felt happier, healthier and more connected to nature after taking part. Studies also show that when people feel connected to nature, they are more likely to care for it.

Dr Amir Khan, The Wildlife Trusts’ health ambassador and TV doctor, says: ‘Being outdoors and enjoying nature is fantastic. Not only to see what’s going on around us, but also for our physical and mental health. A lot of research has shown that spending – even a short amount of time – embracing nature, can have a positive effect on our health. Why not take part and do something wild everyday this June?’

Meanwhile, Ellie Harrison, TV presenter says: ‘We are all, but for 200 years of industrialisation, creatures of the land. It’s why nature looks beautiful to us; why we know how to be in nature; and why nature makes us feel content. 30 Days Wild from the Wildlife Trusts reminds us to notice nature in small moments every day. The stillness of even a few seconds changes our relationship with the planet and in those still quiet seconds, reconnects us with the truth of who we are.’

During the 2019 event a record 400,000 people took part – the highest number yet, showing the challenge is growing in popularity every year since it began in 2015. Of these it was estimated that over a quarter of a million were children. Meanwhile, thousands of people shared and responded to activities across social media using the hashtag #30DaysWild.

Jo Richards, The Wildlife Trusts’ head of communications says: ‘30 Days Wild is so much fun and June is one of the best times of the year to see wildlife – it’s the month when everything’s fluttering, singing, nesting or blooming! Thousands of people look forward to taking part – including me – sharing their special random acts of wildness. Whilst we’re staying in or near our homes this year, you can join a fabulous online community and share your ideas with hundreds of other people via #30DaysWild.

‘We know that whilst we love our wildlife, it is really in need of our help. So this year, we’re not only providing ideas to help people feel closer to the wildlife on their doorstep, but also sharing simple actions that they can take to help care for it in their homes.’

To find out more click here.