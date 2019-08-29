3 ways to prepare your home for the winter spell

It’s the end of August, that also means that it’s almost time to bid farewell to summer heat, and welcome the winter cold. This time summer was crazy, and if you are reading this article, then it means that you have survived it well. Good! But you can’t put your guard down because another crazy season is about to hit you. Before, we have battled with the parching heat-wave, and now it is time to fight the freezing winter spell. Snow days, cold temperature, storms, and freezing breeze mark the wintertime, and they are again ready to give us a tough time! Ah!

Most of us know that winter is a hard season to survive while juggling between cold temperatures and a struggle to remain healthy. But hardly anyone of us does enough preparation to survive it safely. This time, make sure to prepare your home, family and yourself to win the battle with winter, instead of just thinking about Christmas preparations and planning your vacation. Here are some tips to keep your home warm and on guard against the furious cold winter force:

Prepare your heating system:

Your heating system will be your biggest life saviour once the winter kicks in. So, the first thing comes first – prepare your heating system. Hire a professional to ensure that your heating system is clean, functional, and fully prepared to survive the whole winter season without breaking down amidst the winter’s call.

It is better to go for insurance of your boiler because it can still mess up due to over-work despite all the pre-preparations. Insurance will save you big time money in case of your boiler malfunctioning because your money will already be flowing in energy bills. You can get boiler insurance help and advice from here to ensure warm winter days.

Insulate your home:

A well-insulated home is very essential to beat savage winter weather. A broken door, gap between the roof and de-shaped window panels are enough to make you feel like living in the North Pole. Check if all your windows, doors and ventilators are intact.

In case of gaps, you can use silicon fillers to fill out gaps in windows and door frames. It will help you a lot to keep your home warm and saving huge lumps of money that you have to face in case of heat loss.

Clean chimneys and furnaces:

Most of us forget what types of dangers we can face with an obstructed chimney. An unattended, blocked chimney can cause carbon monoxide poisoning and malfunctioning of the heating system. And to remind you, carbon monoxide poisoning can be fatal! So, it is better to clean the chimney and remove leaves, shrubs, and garbage struck in the chimney. You can also install a fire and carbon monoxide detectors to eliminate the possibility of any kind of mishaps which are common during winters.

So, now you know how you should prepare your home for winter besides filling your wardrobe with the latest trending coats and stylish longboats. Winterize yourself and your home to enjoy winter season despite the cold temperature!