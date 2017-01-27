An entertaining sequel that looks back at its own expense

Joyce Glasser reviews T2 Trainspotting (January 27, 2017)

Who was to know? Who could imagine? A sequel, after 20 years, to Scotland’s answer to Tony Blair’s Cool Britannia, T2 Trainspotting, is not a pathetic idea from some ageing filmmakers driven by desperation to beat a dead horse, but a sequel that serves to complete and enhance the original. Boyle’s energetic style; fast editing; freeze frames, sharp use of popular music as part of the action might owe a debt to Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas, but Trainspotting’s hallucinatory images, thick Scottish accents and kitchen-sink depiction of Britain’s backstreet drug culture was all its own. And now director Danny Boyle and writer Adrian Hodge are back, as is the original cast – now ranging in age from 40 (Kelly Macdonald) to James Cosmo (Mark Renton’s dad) 68. But this time the tone is one of regret, sadness, and of failed lives. Still, there is plenty –in fact, too much – to appeal to die-hard fans.

In the original, Iggy Pop’s Lust for Life was driving Renton and Spud down Princes’ Street: two of the most self-destructive characters in British film affirming their decision to choose life. In T2 – Ewan McGregor’s Mark Renton, who absconded to Amsterdam twenty years earlier with a sack of drug money that was to be divided amongst the four friends – falls off the treadmill of middle-aged life, collapsing onto the gym floor. Renton did not know what a gym was in the original film, but after 20 years he returns home a changed man, the prodigal son….. Who are you kidding?

As Renton tells an astonished and increasingly bitter Sick Boy (Jonny Lee Miller), the first old friend he visits, life is good. He works for a small business, has a house, a wife and two children, ‘one of each.’ Is that the way to greet an old friend whose own baby died of neglect and who was a victim of Renton’s greed? Of course not.

But of course, his perfect life is all a bunch of lies. Renton was sacked from his job, divorced from his wife and there never were any kids. He might have returned to Leith for his mother’s funeral and to clear his conscience by repaying the money, but the real reason is a masochistic nostalgia for friends who wouldn’t show him up.

It’s hard to imagine Renton in an office job for 20 years, but he looks pretty good for 45 and is even seen jogging with beautiful vistas of the city of Edinburgh all around him. Ironically, that’s one of the problems with T2. There is no heart-trouble (although Spud has difficultly jogging behind Renton) liver failure, diabetes or even middle-aged spread. The four friends may be ungainfully employed and badly housed, but they are surprisingly trim, wrinkle free and healthy looking.

Sick Boy Williamson, who now prefers Simon, has ditched heroin and is a cocaine –addicted publican. But his is derelict pub (which, in Irvine Welsh’s novel Porno, he inherits from an aunt) is a front. Simon’s new partner, although more in the business, than sexual or romantic sense, is Veronika (Anjela Nedyalkova). She is the honey trap in their videotape-and-then-blackmail enterprise. Now it’s a frustrated Veronika’s turn to blackmail Simon who believes she is his girlfriend. She threatens to find another partner if he does not get on with their ambitious plan to open a brothel masquerading as a community asset that could be eligible for an Enterprise Investment Grant of £100,000.

Meanwhile, Daniel ‘Spud’ Murphy (Ewen Bremner) can neither recover from nor shake his drug abuse and is suicidal. He shakes, he trembles, he cries. The terrific Shirley Henderson (wasted, as is Kelly MacDonald’s Diane, now a lawyer) reappears in a cameo as Gail, his ex-, and Spud spends much of the film regretting his estrangement from his son, Fergus. There’s a lot of father –son relationship sentimentality in the film (and some tracks from Young Fathers), as the men discover they have to pay a price for their self-absorbed, reckless youths. Even the psychopathic Begbie (Robert Carlyle) is not immune, but first he has to sink to new depths of depravity as a father figure. After escaping from prison Begbie decides that he needs a new partner in crime and pulls his reluctant son out of a Hotel Management course to teach him the ropes.

Once we are up to date, the story adapted every-so-slightly from Welsh’s novel, Porno, is one of revenge. Simon’s plan is make Renton believe that he has forgiven him, only to really hurt him. But after spending time with his old friend, it’s clear that their old bromance lives on, and Simon tries to protect Renton when he learns that Begbie is on the loose. Begbie, however, is not that easy to fool and Renton thinks he is still in prison. Begbie spots Renton – in the toilet of a nightclub, the sequel’s reference to Trainspotting’s famous toilet scene – and the chase is on.

There is a sub-plot in which Veronika encourages Spud to write up his memories of the past (which was Trainspotting) and we are meant to believe they are good enough to be publishable, giving Spud some hope for the future. However, Spuds’ memories are primarily useful to the destructive, revenge-seeking Begbie.

True comic relief is found when Simon and Renton decide to steal credit cards from the annual 12 July gathering of the Orange Order, commemorating the 1690 Battle of Boyne. They are forced up on stage to perform for the burly half-smashed macho club, and Renton unexpectedly strikes gold with his sing-along chorus, ‘By the time the battle was over there were no more Catholics left’. Fans of the Scottish novelist John Buchan, (or Alfred Hitchcock) might recall a similar scene in 39-Steps.

With a bigger budget, the entire film is shot in Edinburgh, but the filmmakers get caught in a trap between enshrining the original for fans and making a movie for today’s turbulent times. There are echoes of Trainspotting everywhere in the sequel, (note the two school boys running down Princes’ Street when Spud emerges from his boxing lesson). Renton’s big Choose Life speech, is cleverly adapted for 2016, but not entirely satisfying. He tells Veronika ‘Choose Life’ was taken from an old 1980s drug campaign slogan, but there is no replacement. There are echoes of the original sound track, and Boyle inserts plenty of clips from the original, as well as newly shot references. When, like a growing number of middle-aged divorced children, Renton returns to his old room in the family council house, the final scene summons up the memorable ‘withdrawal’ sequence when Renton is locked up in his bedroom with his demons.

But all of these tight links to the past prevent the T2 from becoming a film for the present. Danny Boyle’s conceived the opening ceremony at the Olympics, surely he could reflect in the film the Scottish Referendum and Brexit. True, his characters are not political men, but Trainspotting cannot deny its place in history.

