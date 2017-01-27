A letter from A. Cooper – driver only trains

Please explain, people like myself who need assistance (via ramps by station master or a guard) or disabled people using wheel chairs etc. – how will they cope, with driver only trains?

Why do these companies always hit the elderly & disabled first, this maybe their only way to see family, go on holiday or on days out, in other words give them a life in old age. So now we’re expected to be isolated. The powers that be will be old themselves one day and may well need assistance to enhance their quality of life.

A Cooper