A letter from Sheila Curzon – well, we didn’t see that coming

The question must be WHY? Were you seduced by Government? Don’t you hear the people.

The British people finally woke up to Government, pundits and the media dictating to them how they should vote (or THINK). The main news channels instead of reporting events now appear to think that they can instruct the electorate how to vote. (That is not their remit). From Obama to Carney not to mention Osborne they all enjoyed the fear factor. The Government were so sure the result would be to remain they had no plans either way. How’s that for a competent organisation? If the young were so interested in staying in the EU they should have voted to remain and NO the older generation are NOT at fault as Patricia Vine asks. (Front Page). This attitude feeds into the supposed war between generations enabling the Government to impose cuts, not to mention a very clever blame game they play against an ‘ageing population’. This is of course an easy excuse when explaining the lack of will to fund the NHS and Social Care.

Wait for it Mature Times, as the electorate are now so angry. What would it take for a General Election very soon? Do not be surprised, keep up. Listen to the readers.

Sheila Curzon, Exeter