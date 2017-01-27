84% of the over 50s think sleeping in separate beds makes perfect sense!

You don’t have to share a bed to love each other.

Whether you decide to sleep in separate beds, because your partner snores or you just want to invigorate your love life, it seems there is a trend for the over 50s to sleep apart. In a Silversurfers.com poll this week, over 84% of respondents (1,050 over 50s) said sleeping apart made perfect sense.

Martin Lock, CEO Silversurfers.com says, “Having a good night’s sleep makes such a difference to your energy levels and can affect your mood. Long term sleep deprivation has been linked to some serious health problems such as heart disease and stroke. Our community are maintaining great relationships, over 2/3rds of the over 50s are in happy marriages with a third of them having been together for an enduring 41-50 years according to our Survey on Relationships in May 2016 of 2,261 Silversurfers, so sleeping apart seems to work for the over 50s!”

One Silversurfer commented, “You don’t have to share a bed to love each other.”

Brits are bad sleepers – it’s all a bit of a snore!

According to a study of 941,300 users of the app “Sleep Cycle”, in April 2015, the UK comes 45th out of 57 countries surveyed in terms of sleep quality, with an average time in bed of 7 hours 22 minutes.

Sleep research carried out by “The Sleep Council” indicates that many of us aren’t happy in our shared beds and their findings support the Silversurfers.com survey. The Great British Bedtime Report by the Sleep Council surveyed 5007 people in 2013 and found that ‘partner disturbance’ is the UK’s second most common cause of disturbed sleep, affecting 25% of people in the UK.

Women are much more likely to be affected by this than men (31% compared to 19%), which suggests that snoring could be to blame. According to the British Snoring & Sleep Apnoea Association, men are twice as likely to snore as women with almost half of men snoring by the time they reach middle age.

Maybe sleeping apart is the secret to a successful relationship!