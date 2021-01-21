Your chance to win a copy of the thrilling romantic adventure starring Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn

Eureka Entertainment has re-issued THE AFRICAN QUEEN, John Huston’s heartfelt and thrilling romantic adventure starring Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn, on Blu-ray as a part of its The Masters of Cinema Series.

Three movie giants come together in the cinematic classic The African Queen, combining the masterful direction of John Huston with the fabulous chemistry of Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn in their only onscreen pairing. Adapted from the novel by C.S. Forester, this wartime romantic adventure sees the pair forced to travel together down a hazardous East African river after the outbreak of World War I.

Katharine Hepburn plays Rose Sayer, the maiden-lady sister of a prim British missionary (Robert Morley). When invading Germans kill her brother and level the village, Charlie Allnut (Bogart in the role which won him his only Oscar), the slovenly, gin-swilling captain of a tramp steamer called the African Queen, offers to take Rose back to civilisation. She can’t tolerate his drinking or bad manners; he isn’t crazy about her imperious, judgmental attitude. However, it does not take long before their passionate dislike turns to love. Together the disparate duo work to ensure their survival on the treacherous waters and devise an ingenious way to destroy a German gunboat.

The African Queen is one of the most beloved films in the history of cinema, and may well be the perfect adventure film. With a roller-coaster storyline complemented by the chemistry between its stars, and masterful direction from John Huston, The Masters of Cinema Series is proud to present The African Queen on Blu-ray.

What the press said about the film:

“Two peerless performers sparring at their most authoritative ★★★★★” – Kevin Maher, The Times

“A ripping, gripping yarn, a surprisingly erotic love story ★★★★★” – Peter Bradshaw, The Guardian

“a much-imitated model for adventure movies ★★★★★” – Total Film

“A true Technicolor marvel… bursting from port to starboard with old-school charm” – Empire

Mature Times has three copies of the Blu-ray edition of the film to give away. To be in with a chance to win all you need to do is answer the following question:-

In what year was The African Queen released on the big screen?

Send your answer, including your name and address and telephone number by e-mail to andrew.silk@maturetimes.co.uk. The closing date for entries is 06.00pm on the 20 February 2021.

Terms & Conditions of entry.

No entries will be accepted after the closing date of 06.00pm on 20 February 2021.

Entry to the competition is by e-mail only – no other forms of entry will be accepted. Entries must also be in the format stated, if not they will be rejected.

The prize is as stated – no cash alternative will be offered.

The winner will be drawn at random from all correct entries received on the 16 January 2021 and the winner will be notified by e-mail.

This competition is organised by Highwood House Publishing Limited who are registered as required under Data Protection Regulations. We do not provide or sell your details to advertisers or third parties.

The organisers decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.