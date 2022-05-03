Paula’s Wines of the Week – 03 May 2022

Wine of the Week: Co-op Chilean Irresistible 30 degree Pinot Noir 2021

This latest vintage of the Co-op Chilean 30 degree Pinot Noir has just arrived in the shops and will be replacing the previous 2020 version. And it’s another great wine, scoring the highest 5-star rating which follows on from the 5-star 2020 and 4-star 2019. It has gone up a pound in price, it’s now £8 a bottle, but this Casablanca Valley Pinot Noir is still worth the money and great value.

Flavours are lighter and sharper this time, being predominately cherry and mocha coffee rather than the intense raspberry, chocolate and liquorice of earlier years. But this matches the cooler weather conditions in Chile during 2021 with the Chilean grape harvest report telling of a fresher year with slow maturation leading to wines of higher acidity.

This is a great change to the hot weather and drought years of 2020 and 2019 when grapes were being picked early to avoid them getting over-ripe after the lack of water caused them to mature early. Very ripe grapes had high levels of sugar and intensely fruity flavours – which came through in the wines. The 2021 harvest followed cooler weather and this too is coming through in the flavour.

Enjoy this wine from the Co-op now.

Co-op Irresistible 30 degree Pinot Noir 2021

£8 Co-op

5*

Flavours in 2021 are lighter and sharper this time, being predominately cherry and mocha coffee rather than the intense raspberry, chocolate and liquorice of earlier years (2020 and 2019). But this matches the cooler weather conditions in Chile during 2021 with the Chilean grape harvest report telling of a fresher year with slow maturation leading to wines of higher acidity. Blackberry fruitiness adds to the fresh flavour but there’s also some hints of toffee and dark chocolate. A nice wine that knocks spots of many French Pinot Noirs from the Burgundy region.

Leyda Single Vineyard Garuma Chilean Sauvignon Blanc 2021

£12 Tesco

4*

A lovely wine with lots of fruity flavours. A nice balance of grapefruit, mandarin, apple, apricot, pear and apple – quite a fruit salad. There’s a fresh cut grassiness that comes through later that makes the whole wine complex and tasty. A cut above your usual Sauvignon Blanc with a straight gooseberry flavour.

Casillero del Diablo Reserva Pinot Grigio 2021

£6.99 Canterbury Wines, £7.49 Iceland, £7.50 Tesco, £8.25 Co-op

3*

A reliable and quaffable Chilean Pinot Grigio with light and creamy flavours of pear and apple plus a hint of orange. Not the cheapest out there but it will give you consistent flavour enjoyment time after time. Try the Co-op’s Casa Turano Pinot Grigio at £5 if you want a cheaper 5-star wine.

The wineuncorked.co.uk wine rating system uses a maximum of 5 stars:

5* outstanding – the top rating given by wineuncorked.co.uk

4* very good wine

3* good wine but over priced

2* a disappointing wine

1* little to offer

0* avoid – pour down the drain

