Fresh ideas to explore when doing up your home

One benefit of being part of the older generation is that you will most likely be on the property ladder. Some people in their later years may even have paid off their mortgage and be living debt-free. Owning your own house is an amazing feeling, especially if you have spent many years there and raised your family in it. The familiarity and cherished memories that come with a home you have lived in for a long time is a special feeling.

But what do you do if the place is looking a bit tired and worn? Naturally, moving is out of the question, so you need to redecorate to inject new life into the property. The issue for many people who choose to do up their home is inspiration. After all, you may have tried out all your best ideas in years gone by and not be up on the latest interior design trends. Alternatively, you may simply not like the modern taste in interior design and be looking for fresh, new ideas to use.

If this is the case, then the below stylish home decor tips should help.

Window shutters

When it comes to alternative decor ideas, you just can’t go wrong with window shutters. Stylish, durable and great value for money, they will give a classic yet fresh way to revamp your home’s look. Shutters come in a great range of materials now, so you can easily find one that fits in with your existing decor. They are also very practical and give a simple way to control the temperature in your home, whatever the weather outside. Simply close them when it’s cold or for privacy and then open them again when it gets warmer!

Get creative with colour

Splashing new paint on the walls is a great idea to spruce up any property but is not exactly cutting edge. A fresh idea here is to get really creative with the colours you use. Many older people are afraid to stray from a neutral palette, which can be a real shame. You would be surprised at how amazing a splash of vibrant orange in the kitchen can look or what a nice forest green can bring to your bedroom. If you think that painting all the walls a vibrant colour may be too much, then think about just doing one of them as a feature wall.

Vibrant rugs with ethnic prints

This may sound a little out there and overly trendy, but it is a look that will work in many homes. Swap your boring rugs with a single block of dull colour for one that has a more exotic feel. You can get some amazing examples now that have vibrant colours and interesting patterns to enjoy. If you love to travel, why not bring one back from your next trip to revamp your lounge or study? The Oriental and Moroccan looks are big here right now and give an idea of what to aim for.

Get a family print

Most older people will love to show off their children and grandchildren with photos around the home. When giving your place a makeover, why not take this one step further? Many online sites now will allow you to send in a family photo to be printed onto a large canvas. This can then be hung on the wall in your kitchen or living room to create a real focal point. If you do not have the space for this, why not think of finding a larger, unusual photo frame to show off your loved ones? There are many now that fit in multiple photos and make a great talking point.

Amp up your lighting

Lighting is key in any house so that you can see what you are doing, but this is one area where you could try a fresh approach. Ditch the boring old lampshades you have and go for something a little more contemporary or glamorous. Even the more classic-looking fittings now can have a fresh style all of their own. For a real eye-catching look, why not go for a chandelier in one of the main rooms such as the dining room? This will give your home a fabulous new look and really freshen it up.

Give your home a fantastic new look

If you are needing to do up your home and want some fresh yet stylish ways to go about it, then the above should help. Rather than jumping on the latest interior trends that many older people may not like, they enable you to get a new look while still feeling at home. Redecorating a home is the perfect way to give it a new lease of life, and the above ideas are worth considering.