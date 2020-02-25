Empty nesting: tips for decluttering your child’s old bedroom

A grown-up child moving out is an emotional time, but it does, admittedly, come with perks – such as getting some extra space in the house. When your children have flown the nest, it’s time to push up your sleeves and start redecorating.

Before that, however, it’s best to declutter and start afresh. Not only will this offer a blank canvas to start working on, but it’ll result in a fresher, cleaner space that you will love spending time in. Whether you want to create a home office or a spare bedroom, follow our tips to decluttering your child’s old bedroom to start your DIY journey.

Ask them to take anything they need

First and foremost, make sure you ask them before you remove any of their belongings. They may have left items behind with the intention of picking them up at a later or more convenient date.

What looks like clutter to you may be of great importance to them. Give them a date to sort out their stuff by so they don’t disrupt your decluttering plans for too long. If they’re living too far away to do so, pack everything they may need into a box and put it away until you can go through it together.

Hire out a storage unit

There will be stuff they don’t want or can’t physically take, such as old furniture you had purchased, decorative pieces and the like. This may come in handy later on down the line; you don’t want to throw stuff away that may come in handy later. A storage unit offers the best of both worlds.

You can get clutter and furniture out of the room while still having access to it whenever you or your child may need it, all while being highly secure. Storage units are safe, clean and dry, as well as extremely convenient as you don’t have to put the clutter elsewhere in your home.

Neatly pack everything

It may be tempting to throw everything into a pile, but you’ll thank your future self if you organise it neatly. Mark every box with their contents and try to store similar items together. This will help you find items quickly and easily should you need them later, especially if you end up getting the aforementioned storage unit. Should you be looking to donate some items, packing them away neatly will help those who receive them, such as second hand and charity shops.

Transform it into something else

Before you start redecorating and moving furniture, consider what you want this room to be now. A gym or home office is a popular choice, especially for those who have multiple rooms.

If not, you may want to consider keeping some of the furniture already in there and turning it into a guest bedroom. Even if your child took their mattress and bed frame with them, this is a great option for those who often host parties or have family stay over regularly. Think about what furniture you need and create a floor plan to avoid creating future clutter – plus it’s a great way to kickstart a fun project.

By having a plan before getting starting, your decluttering journey is sure to go well. Don’t forget to have a chat with your child before throwing anything away, and consider a storage unit as a solution to your clutter woes.