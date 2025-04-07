THE MANFREDS – CAST THEATRE, DONCASTER – March 28th 2025

Proving it’s not just Rolling Stones that gather no moss… uh-huh, it’s The Manfreds. Sixty plus years after 5-4-3-2-1 topped the pops and hailed weekly blast-offs of Ready, Steady, Go! they’re on tour again, kicking off in Yorkshire.

Thanks to their wide-ranging virtuosity, creative drive and boundless enthusiasm The Manfreds, with some line-up reincarnations, have continued to thrill massively through the years. This tour is fronted, as ever, by the suave charisma and distinctive singing of Paul Jones, original lead singer for Manfred Mann in the early sixties. Tom McGuinness, another original member, is on guitar, vocals and mandolin, while Simon Currie delights on flute and sax and Marcus Cliffe on bass guitar. Memorable, bespectacled “beatnik” keyboarder Manfred, himself, left to form his own Earth Band in the early 70s, of course, particularly successful in Germany, and with Mike Hugg and Rob Townsend no longer touring, it’s now Mike Gorman on keys and Pete Riley on drums.

The wealth of talent and breadth of honed experience these musicians bring to gigs is phenomenal, creating repertoires choc-a-bloc with mix ‘n’ match variety, contrasts and improvisations that travel through rock ‘n’ roll, jazz and blues and Golden Oldie hits still full of joy, sparkle and irresistible join-in-ability. Back in the day, some of their hits were knocked from top chart-spots not just by The Beatles but by the likes of Clive Dunn’s Granddad and Ken Dodd’s Tears – ultimate examples of an era that was, itself, packed with variety and contrasts!

Showcasing the musicians’ separate and combined talents, songs and occasional instrumentals are also drawn from solo albums (vinyl samples held aloft onstage) and from partnerships with other musicians throughout their careers, ranging from the 60s to recent times. Awesome is on offer just about every time Paul Jones puts harmonica to lips – and as a multi-award winning exponent of the instrument he, thankfully, does that a lot, as well as frequently duetting in fine blend with Simon Currie’s sax. Glorious, too, is Marcus Cliffe’s bass solo, Postcard from Happisburgh with its soothing, echoing simplicity and classical beauty, while Tom McGuinness (also a long-term stalwart of Jones’ monstrously talented Blues Band) never fails to enthral with his mandolin-accompanied When I’m Dead and Gone and his Malt and Barley Blues.

Firm favourites pour into the rich mix all night, from A Bad, Bad Boy, a Water Melon Man, and The One in the Middle to Howlin’ Wolf , Groovin’ , It’s Got To Be the Blues, Choose or Cop Out and Put It Where You Want It, a number filled with impressive jazzy improvs from one and all. Audiences are always, always up for a Sha La La and a Do Wah Diddy Diddy and keen to warble with a Pretty Flamingo and naturally, when the flute-assisted Mighty Quinn gets here they all jump for joy until eventually being told, If You Gotta Go, Go Now, or else you’ve got to stay all night.

Superb musicianship and Jones’ engaging bonhomie ensure an evening of uplifting, heart-warming delight.

Eileen Caiger Gray