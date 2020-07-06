Techniques for Management of Depression and Stress

Stress is a response of the body to emotional and physical demands. Remember, emotional stress may increase the chances of depression. A traumatic situation may trigger despair in feelings. These feelings may make it challenging to deal with depression and stress.

Some events may increase your stress, such as losing a relation or job. These events may not make everyone depressed. Biological factors may change the response of each person experiencing these events.

Tips to Manage Stress

Nowadays, several companies, such as Cibdol UK, offer herbal supplements to deal with stress and depression. Sometimes, it is easy to manage stress with some home remedies. Here are some easy tips for everyone:

• Maintain a positive attitude.

• Acknowledge that you can’t control everything.

• Be assertive because aggressiveness can be harmful. Assert your opinion, beliefs, and feelings instead of becoming passive, defensive, and angry.

• Practice and learn relaxation techniques, try yoga, tai-chi, and meditation to manage stress.

• Exercise regularly to allow your body to manage stress.

• Eat well-balanced and healthy meals.

• Try to manage your time more effectively.

• Set your limits appropriately and avoid requests that may create extra stress in your life.

• Avoid relying on drugs, compulsive behaviours, and alcohol to decrease stress.

• Prefer social support and spend sufficient time with people you love.

Consult a mental health professional or psychologist to manage stress. You have to learn healthy methods to deal with stress in life.

Breathing Exercises

Fortunately, breathing exercises prove helpful in managing your stress. Your breath may become a powerful tool to decrease anxiety and ease stress. A few breathing exercises can be an essential part of your routine. Here are some vital things to consider breathing exercises:

• Select a place for breathing exercises. Feel free to do this exercise in your bed or floor of the living room. Moreover, you can choose a comfortable chair.

• You should not force these exercises because it may increase your stress.

• Try to do these exercises 1 to 2 times per day.

• Wear comfortable clothes for exercise.

Several breathing exercises may take some minutes. If you have extra time, feel free to do these exercises for almost 10 minutes.

Deep Breathing

Several people take shallow, short breaths into the chest. It may zap your energy and increase anxiety. With this technique, you can take a big breath involving your belly.

Increase Your Comfort: Make sure to lie on your back in bed or on the ground with one pillow under your knees and head. Feel free to sit in one chair, but neck, head, and shoulder support are necessary.

Use Nose for Breathing: Breath out using your nose and put the other hand on the chest. Feel the rise of belly when breathing in. Moreover, feel your stomach lower as you breathe out. Your hand on the belly must move more as compared to the other hand.

Make sure to take three deep, full breaths. Breathe fully in the belly when it rises and falls with the breath. You have to maintain your focus on a particular phrase or word to feel relaxed.