Robert Tanitch reviews Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson’s Kyoto @sohoplace, London

International diplomats, representing 192 countries, met in Kyoto in 1997 to negotiate a treaty to curb carbon emissions and slow down the disastrous effects of climate change.

Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson have created a theatrical re-enactment of the negotiations, which took place over a ten-year period. The script is based on multiple sources and interviews with those who were there.

@sohoplace, in the round and very intimate, is the perfect venue for a round table conference. The production has absolutely the right atmosphere and will be popular with climate change activists. Audiences are given lanyards on arrival.

Directors Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin keep the cast on the move, rushing around, creating the urgency and political determination. The debate, lasting nearly three hours, is exhausting; and it is meant to be. MP John Prescott’s definition of the conference as “diplomacy by exhaustion” is taken fully on board and acted on.

The verbal chaos is dramatically necessary and effective; but the end result is there is far too much shouting and screaming and the dialogue is not always audible and becomes difficult to listen to.

One of the key moments is when the diplomats spend an inordinate amount of time discussing the use of the comma and the debate becomes more and more farcical as more and more commas are added to the script. Another moment, and good for a laugh, is when the amount of carbon used by diplomats flying to the conference is added up.

There are good performances all round. Jorge Bosch stands out as the Argentinian ambassador, who chairs the conference.

Kyoto is narrated from the point of view of the lobbyist, American lawyer Don Pearlman, a climate sceptic and representative for the “big 7” oil companies, who would be most affected by climate change treaties and protocols. He deliberately thwarts the committee’s progress. The audience give Stephen Kunken, the actor who plays Pearlman and holds the stage so convincingly, a friendly boo at the curtain call.

