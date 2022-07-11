Robert Tanitch reviews Birmingham Royal Ballet’s Don Quixote at Sadler’s Wells Theatre, London

DON QUIXOTE has been in the ballet repertoire since 1869 and is one of Carlos Acosta’s favourite ballets. He first performed it when he was sixteen. He would go on to create his own production for The Royal Ballet in 2013.

Acosta has now created a production specifically for Birmingham Royal Ballet. Planned for 2020, but delayed by Covid, it has a new take, new choreography and a new look. Tim Hatley is the designer. The show is lighter and much more tourable.

The Windmill’s transformation into a monster with giant hands is an impressive sight. The knight-errant and his squire, Sancho Panza, however, play a peripheral role. Balletomanes go to Don Quixote for the 32 fouettés; not for Cervantes.

The ballet is a showcase for the dancers who are cast as the young lovers. Momoko Hirata and Mathias Dingman as Kitri and Basilio hold centre stage with a dazzling display of talent.

Don Quixote is a ballet for virtuosos. Acosta makes certain that everyone has his moment, principals, soloist and corps members. Brandon Lawrence is a charismatic matador

The production is pure escapism. One divertissement follows another at speed. Ludwig Minkus may not be Tchaikovsky; but his music is very melodious and very danceable.

To learn more about Robert Tanitch and his reviews, click here to go to his website