Robert Tanitch reviews Arthur Miller’s The Crucible at National Theatre/Olivier Theatre

Arthur Miller’s The Crucible, one of the great plays of the 20th century and still topical, is based on the notorious witchcraft trials in Salem in 1692.

Miller was inspired to write it by his own experience during Senator Joe McCarthy’s witch hunt of communists in the 1950s. Called before the House Committee on Un-American Activities., he refused (like the hero in his play) to incriminate others and was blacklisted by Hollywood.

Is the accuser always holy? Vengeance is walking Salem. A God-fearing community in Massachusetts is terrorised into paranoid fury. Truth and justice are perverted and the only way to survive, if you were accused of witchcraft, was to admit to having seen witches. Those who did not confess were hanged.

The most quoted scene is the one when John Proctor, having finally confessed to having seen witches in order to save his life, refuses to have the confession nailed to the church door and tears it up. Asked why, he replies:

Because it is my name! Because I cannot have another in my life! Because I lie and sign myself to lies! Because I am not worth the dust on the feet of them that hang! How may I live without my name? I have given you my soul; leave me my name.

There is a horrific moment when people are pleading with the court for the lives of their families and the Deputy-Governor says he cannot pardon them, because he has already hanged twelve others for the same crime and it wouldn’t be just.

One of the most dramatic scenes is when Elizabeth Proctor lies to save her husband’s life and everybody can see she has lied, except the man who has the power to sentence him to death.

Lindsay Turner directs this totally gripping production. The hysterical young girls figure prominently. The tension is enormous. The cast is a fine ensemble. John Brendan Cowell and Eileen Walsh are John and Elizabeth Proctor. Erin Doherty is Abigail, the vindictive leader of the girls who encourages the mass hysteria

Fisayo Akinade is the Reverend Hale, who overwhelmed by the tragic events he can no longer control, finally argues no principle is worth dying for. Karl Johnson is Giles Cory, the old farmer who refuses to obey the court. Rachelle Diedericks is Mary Warren, who confesses too late that she and the other girls were only pretending they could see the devil.

Arthur Miller’s play, powerful and chilling, superbly crafted, is not to be missed.

The National Theatre’s The Crucible will be released in cinemas in the UK and Ireland from 26 January and internationally from 2 March 2023.

