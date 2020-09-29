Paula’s Wines of the Week – 30 September 2020

Top Ten Aldi wines for autumn

Aldi’s range of wines just seem to get better and better. But there are still a few duds and also-rans among the top rated wines. Having tasted and reviewed many of the 145 wines currently available, here are the top ten must-haves that should be filling your shopping basket (whether real or virtual). Buying online by the case is easy from the Aldi website – with free delivery on orders over £30 and just £2.95 if under. You can still buy from any of their 894 UK stores, with the option of Click and Collect to look forward to if the current trial is extended to all stores.

So here are the top ten Aldi wines:

Portuguese White Douro Vinteiro 2019

£5.99 5 star rated

Apple, pear and melon flavours are rounded off with juicy ripe lemon sweetness resulting in a balanced wine that you just want to keep drinking.

Exquisite Collection Clare Valley Riesling

£6.99 5 star rated

An attractive green-tinge to the yellow colour draws you in to the pear and sponge cake aromas. Fruity flavours of apple, lime and grapefruit are satisfying.

Exquisite Collection Australian Shiraz 2018

£5.79 5 star rated

This is a complex red with aromas of sweet cherry, earthy plum and smoky chocolate. If that wasn’t enough then the flavour adds spice and a minty finish. You get a lot of flavour for the money.

Portuguese Red Blend Segredo Lisboa

£4.99 4 star rated

Spice along with liquorice and red fruits consisting of cranberry, creamy cherry and raisin. Good value.

South African Rose Roodenberg

£6.99 4 star rated

Sweet and fruity aromas of honey melon, pineapple, peach and pear are met with creamy flavours with a floral complexity. A lot going on here.

Specially Selected Malbec Rose

£6.49 4 star rated

Fresh strawberry flavours with a spoonful of lemon curd. Nice.

Estevez Chardonnay

£5.49 4 star rated

A fruity and creamy wine with lots going on in the aroma with melon, pear and peach. The price increase from its introduction earlier this year means the wine is not such good value but it’s still worth a try.

Estevez Chilean Viognier

£5.49 4 star rated

Apple and pineapple sponge with some floral notes.

Portuguese Douro Animus 2017

£5.29 4 star rated

A sophisticated aroma of violets, cherries and Bourbon biscuits is met with a slight sharpness of red currant fruitiness on the flavour. This wine needs food.

Aldi Muscadet

£5.99 4 star rated

An attractive mix of aromas and flavours: pear, melon, a bit of almond and unusually there’s some mint going on. Fresh.

The wineuncorked.co.uk wine rating system uses a maximum of 5 stars:

5 star rating (outstanding – the top rating given by wineuncorked.co.uk)

4 star rating (very good wine)

3 star rating (good wine but over priced)

2 star rating (a disappointing wine)

1 star rating (little to offer)

