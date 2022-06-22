Paula’s Wines of the Week 22nd June 2022

Top Ten Reader Rosés

MatureTimes and WineUncorked readers are right on trend with their choice of rosé and picked Kylie Minogue’s pink-themed Prosecco as their top wineuncorked.co.uk rosé wine review search.

The Australian singer’s Italian fizz catches the hearts of wine lovers not just with the heart-covered bottle but with £7.7 million in sales – making her rosé Britain’s top-selling big-name branded Prosecco.

But what other rosés are making the Top Ten Reader Rosés of 2022?

In second place is the Brisarosa Spanish rosé from the Co-op at £9, with its sweet-sour flavours of strawberry Opal Fruits. And there are more visits to the Co-op planned as the readers’ choice shows. In at number 4 is salmon-pink La Luciole rosé, while squeezing in at tenth place was the South African lightly fizzy Stormhoek Moscato rosé with its low alcohol of 5.5% catching people’s eye.

But the nation’s favourite supermarket Aldi hasn’t been ignored with three of their rosés being top reader searches.

Five-star review winner Aldi Moscato Rosé tops the flavour stakes but comes in at number 5. Its low 7% alcohol and juicy sweetness are matched with a lovely floral perfume that is reminiscent of lavender.

But what of the other supermarkets? Only Asda’s own-brand Extra Special Cotes de Provence Rosé 2020 makes it into the Top Ten while their value £4.50 Nice Drop White Zinfandel isn’t quite there yet in the wine search lists. Perhaps it will be later in the year?

Kylie Minogue Prosecco Rosé

£9 Asda, Morrisons, £12 Tesco, Sainsbury’s

3*

The wine has a good level of fizz that hides the light lemon sherbet and apple flavours.

Brisarosa Limited Edition Rosé

£9 Co-op

2*

A delicate salmon pink rosé with aromas of strawberry Opal Fruits. Sweet-sour flavours follow of both creamy apple and lemon.

Bruce Jack Sauvignon Blush 2021

£5.75 Asda, £7 Sainsbury’s

3*

It looks like a rosé with its orangey-pink colour but it tastes like a Sauvignon Blanc. That’s because this blush style pink is in fact mostly made from the white Sauvignon Blanc grape with a bit of red grape Shiraz added. The result is refreshing light orange and lime flavours.

La Luciole Rosé 2018

£10 Co-op

3*

This pretty pale salmon pink rosé has aromas of strawberry leaf and almond, while the flavours are more white wine with apple astringency.

Aldi Moscato Rosé 2020

£4.99 Aldi (in-store only, sold out online)

5*

A lovely low alcohol sweet rosé with mandarin orange flavours.

Aldi Oregon White Pinot Noir 2020

£12.99 Aldi

5*

There’s plenty of fruity pear with sweeter peach and some fresh lemon to balance things out.

Aldi Specially Selected Tuscan Rosé 2020

£6.99 Aldi (no longer available)

3*

Organic with apple and lemon flavours.

The Hidden Sea Rosé 2021

£9 Sainsbury’s

3*

More of a light red than a rosé made with a blend of white and red grape varieties: Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay. Flavours of creamy apple with a touch of lemon and raspberry.

Asda Extra Special Cotes de Provence Rosé 2020

£9 Asda

3*

It looks like the classic Provence rosé with its pale pink colour but the flavour is much more robust than you might think. The creamy almond apple cake and bubblegum flavours are a match to many meals and not just sociable sipping.

Stormhoek Moscato Petillant Sweet Rosé

£4 Co-op

3*

At just 5.5% alcohol with a touch of sparkle (or petillant) this sweet pink wine made with the aromatic Moscato grape variety is a simple slurp best enjoyed straight from the fridge.

The wineuncorked.co.uk wine rating system uses a maximum of 5 stars:

5* outstanding – the top rating given by wineuncorked.co.uk

4* very good wine

3* good wine but over priced

2* a disappointing wine

1* little to offer

0* avoid – pour down the drain

