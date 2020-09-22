Paula’s Wines of the Week – 22 September 2020

Poundland wines aren’t a pound but are some bargains.

Discount retailer Poundland’s three store trial of stocking beers, wines and spirits is expected to roll-out to all stores in 2021. Still only available at Cannock, Stoke and Stockport stores, the limited trial of well-known brands of wines has proved a success with customers. Although you may be expecting to buy bottles for just a pound, Poundland’s original £1 price promise (from its start in Burton-upon-Trent in 1990) is now extended above and below £1. But does the offer of “amazing value” still hold true with the new range of wines?

The limited range is full of well-known brands such as Blossom Hill and Kumala which are known for being on special offer and discounted for at least part of the year in whichever supermarket they end up in. So expect to pay around £5 to £6 a bottle.

But as these wines are widely available, does that mean Poundland is the best place to buy them, or can you get a better deal by shopping around?

Here at wineuncorked.co.uk, we took the top six wines on sale at Poundland and compared their prices to other High Street supermarkets and retailers. So what did we find? Some bargains but generally it pays to compare before you buy as you may get the wines 50p a bottle cheaper elsewhere.

Blossom Hill Red Poundland £5

Sainsbury’s, Asda, Tesco £5

Morrisons £5.50

A readily available wine but Poundland’s price is comparable.

Echo Falls Rose Poundland £6

(not to be confused with Echo Falls Fruit Fusion Rose, available at Sainsbury’s £4.50)

Waitrose £4.89

Drinks and Treats £5.50

A harder to find wine but available at Waitrose for £1.21 less – so if the poshest supermarket on the High Street is cheaper then why buy at Poundland?

I Heart Pinot Grigio Poundland £5

Asda £4.75

Sainsbury’s, Tesco £5.25

Morrisons £5.50, or 2 for £10

Poundland’s price looks pretty good compared to the rest but Asda wins on this one.

Kumala Pinotage Shiraz Poundland £5

Iceland £5.25, or 2 for £10

Co-op £7

A harder to find wine and Poundland comes out tops for this brand.

Isla Negra Chardonnay Poundland £5

Tesco £4.50

Mullholland Wines of Hove £5.99

Another hard to get wine but it regularly pops up with a special offer sticker. Tesco has it cheapest at the moment.

Ardizi Prosecco Poundland £6.50

Bargain Booze £6.99

Wine Rack, showing on website but no price

A general Prosecco with a name no-one knows but it pops up occasionally. A good price at Poundland.

Paula’s Wine Reviews from wineuncorked.co.uk

Hardys Voyage Chardonay Pinot Grigio

£7 Co-op

4 star rating

A juicy wine with flavours of creamy peach, bananas and apple. Matches well to smoked haddock mornay.

Edizione 789 Pinot Grigio

£5 Sainsbury’s

3 star rating

Flavours of apple pie, lemon and peach.

Perlezza Spumante Rose

£8 SPAR

3 star rating

A bright pink fizz that wafts out aromas of almond macaroons and apple and tastes of apple charlotte dessert. Spumante rating means it is lightly fizzy.

Andrew Peace Chardonnay

£5.50 Co-op

3 star rating

Fresh pear and pineapple aromas overlaid by oakiness. The flavour has some peach too.

Lindeman’s The Discoverer Shiraz Cabernet Sauvignon

£5 Co-op

2 star rating

This ruby red wine smells of plum and milk coffee but tastes of strawberry and liquorice. A simple and fruity wine with some deeper notes.

The wineuncorked.co.uk wine rating system uses a maximum of 5 stars:

5 star rating (outstanding – the top rating given by wineuncorked.co.uk)

4 star rating (very good wine)

3 star rating (good wine but over priced)

2 star rating (a disappointing wine)

1 star rating (little to offer)

