Paula’s Wines of the Week starting 24th September 2018

When was the last time you didn’t have to pay for your wine? Wine lovers often get bottles of wine as birthday and Christmas presents and I was no exception. My gift bottle tasted delicious but I won’t be replacing it using my own money as it is just too expensive. In this post bank crash economy I need to find another way of boosting the wine rack contents for free. And I’ve found the answer – entering competitions.

Choose the right competition and winning one or twelve bottles of wine is a real possibility. Usually the prizes for many magazine, newspaper or website competitions are made up of newly launched ranges that wine companies are trying to get noticed. But when the answers to the one or two usually very simple wine questions nestle somewhere in the text above the entry form it seems rude not to enter.

Magazines posted out to supermarket loyalty card holders are a good place to look for wine prize competitions, as well as those quickly thrown away free papers shoved through the letterbox. So few people enter these that the chances of winning are always pretty good. Now where did I put that prize draw coupon?

Here are a few places you can win wine prizes right now:

Nisa – Win a Case of Wine

Closes 30th September

As part of their Wine Festival Nisa are offering a case of wine by taking part in the quiz to discover what wine you might enjoy the most. All entrants are entered into the prize draw to win an additional prize of a wine tasting and a vineyard tour.

http://www.nisalocally.co.uk/wine-festival

Great Italian Chefs – Win a case of six white wines from the Carluccio collection

Closes 15th October

Answer one multiple-choice question on wine.

https://www.greatitalianchefs.com/competitions/win-a-carluccios-wine-hamper

Waitrose – Win a wine tasting at home

Closes 4th October

Win a tasting of six Cotes du Rhone wines for up to 10 people in your own home – dates are set within October. Glasses, wines, nibbles and a wine professional provided.

https://www.waitrose.com/home/inspiration/competitions/wine-tasting-at-homewithcotesdurhonewines.html

MatchingFoodandWine.com – Win six bottles of sparkling Cava

Closes 30th September

Prize draw open to UK residents only. No quiz questions.

https://www.matchingfoodandwine.com/news/competition/win-six-bottles-of-super-premium-cava-de-paraje/

Trewithen Diary – Win a meal for two and a bottle of wine in Newquay

Closes 30th September

Win a 3 course dinner for two at the cliff-top restaurant Lewinnick Lodge. Prize draw – no quiz questions.

https://www.trewithendairy.co.uk/win/

