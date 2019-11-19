Paula Goddard’s Wines of the Week starting 18th November 2019

It’s that time again when I review the year’s wines and pronounce my Top Ten lists. This week it’s the Top Ten Wines of 2019 Under £6. There’s been lots of changes in this category from last year – not least the increase in wines under £5. There has been so many this column was almost labelled the Top Ten Under £5 – but not quite enough made the final cut. Perhaps next year? Well let’s see who made it into the Top Ten list of bargain wines.

All the supermarkets are here – no one name is dominating which is a change on the last few years where the Co-op, Aldi and Lidl have been strong. Now SPAR is flexing its muscles with new ranges (including a vegan range Vine & Bloom) and there’s a new entrant with Iceland supermarket. Iceland may only have a small wine range of just a few hundred wines but these are well priced and a match to their food range.

Marks and Spencer is here too with its own-label Vino de Tavola wines at £5 a bottle. These wines are of variable enjoyability but are good stand-bys if you find yourself wondering what to match with M&S pizza or M&S lasagne. If this range is to survive then M&S need to pull their socks up a bit to compete with the choices of the all the other supermarket wine buyers.

Okay so here goes in price order:

The Top Ten Wines of 2019 Under £6

1. Grapevine Spanish Cabernet Sauvignon

£3.79 Aldi

Flavours of black cherry, black pepper and liquorice.

2. Tesco Spanish Tempranillo 2017

£4.15 Tesco

Cherries and choc.

3. M&S Italian Vino de Tavola Bianco

£5 M&S

Pear, melon, bit of honey and a grassy tinge. Sophisticated.

4. Sullivan’s Creek Australian Shiraz 2018

£5.25 Sainsbury’s

Not as overly fruity as many Aussie Shiraz. This one has flavours of nutmeg and cherry.

5. SPAR Vine & Bloom vegan Italian Merlot 2018

£5.50 SPAR

Lightly fruity with flavours of damsons. Rather like a French Pinot Noir.

6. SPAR Vine & Bloom vegan Italian Pinot Grigio 2018

£5.50 SPAR

A pleasant wine with a floral tinge to the apple flavours.

7. Rabo de Galo Portuguese red

£5.95 Iceland

Smooth and fruity. A nice wine with flavours of cherry and bramble.

8. Val de Salis French Grenache Noir 2018

£5.99 Lidl

Spicy blackberry. Warming.

9. O Grande Chilean red

£5.99 Aldi

Blackberry jam at one end and a meat filling at the other. It’s a traditional Cornish pasty!

10. Sentador Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

£6 Co-op

Spicy raspberry, plum, cherry and choc. There’s a lot going on.

