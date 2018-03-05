Paula’s Wines of the Week starting 5th March 2018

Choosing a gift for next Sunday’s Mother’s Day is never that easy for sons and daughters, of whatever age. I’m sure you’ll not complain when you receive the usual bunch of flowers or box of chocs, but it would be nice to get something rather more personalised wouldn’t it? So why not help your children along by dropping subtle, or not, hints that a bottle or two of your favourite wine would be much appreciated.

Their urge to buy champagne will be strong – don’t try and divert this but direct it either towards something really, really expensive (after all you’re worth it aren’t you?), or a bottle of wine you know only you will enjoy.

You could direct your offspring towards wines priced at £6 and under (Co-op’s Irristible Chilean Sauvignon Blanc at the offer price of £4.99 not only looks the part but tastes good too) but as it’s your day why not move them along the wine aisle to the £10+ section. Here there are not only fancy prices and fancy labels but also, in some instances, fancy and enjoyable flavours.

French wines from specific chateau (vineyards with a castle) or domains (smaller sub-regions) always make great gifts as their undecipherable labels convey poshness. But they can be a bit of a risk for a purchaser as the bottle often gives no hint of the flavours found inside. So the best way to find out what the wine actually tastes like is to ask.

Obviously it helps if there’s someone around to ask and an off-licence or up-market wine shop is a better bet for this than a supermarket – plus they tend to hire staff with in-depth wine knowledge rather than the do-everything shelf stacker. So try Majestic (usually on the edge of town) or local specialists like Tanners in Shropshire or Averys in Bristol. Their staff should be able to direct you to mother-friendly wines.

There’s always the tried and tasted wines suggested below if you need more inspiration.

PG Wine Reviews

Co-op Irresistible Chilean Sauvignon Blanc

£4.99 Co-op (down from £5.99 until March 27)

A lovely floral wine that tastes of gooseberry and apple.

Co-op Irresistible Fairtrade Argentinean Malbec 2015

£7.49 Co-op

This looks and feels the part with its heavy angular bottle – and tastes good too. Expect milk chocolate and mocha flavours.

Freixenet Cordon Negro Spanish Cava, Sparkling

£8 Tesco (down from £10.75 until March 26)

A simple appley fizz.

Leon Perdigal French Cotes du Rhone 2016

£8.99 Majestic

This strikingly pretty bottle contains some really nice wine that smells of smoky blackcurrant and tastes of plum.

And to eat:

Betty and Taylors of Harrogate Bettys Mother’s Day Gift Box £35 – available from Wednesday 7th

Sent in a robust and stylish gift box and contains a ganache chocolate cake, chocolate tasting box, heart-shaped butter biscuits and chocolate and orange biscuits.

Tweet me a wine question @huxelrebe

© Paula Goddard 2018 www.paulagoddard.com